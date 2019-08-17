शहर चुनें

Man died in accident in RK Puram area, Delhi

दिल्ली: सड़क हादसे में युवक की मौत, परिवारवालों का दुर्घटना मानने से इनकार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 17 Aug 2019 06:07 AM IST
सड़क हादसे पर परिवार का बयान
सड़क हादसे पर परिवार का बयान - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
शुक्रवार रात दिल्ली स्थित आरके पुरम में रोड हादसे के कारण युवक की मौत हो गई। इस पर उसके परिवारवालों ने कहा, " हम इस बात को लेकर आश्वस्त नहीं है कि ये सड़क हादसा है या फिर हत्या। शव, मोटरसाइकिल और कपड़े की स्थिति देखने से लगता है कि ये दुर्घटना नहीं है। उसके शरीर पर कोई जख्म नहीं है। एफआईआर दर्ज हो चुकी है। पुलिस ने हम लोगों को सुबह बुलाया है।"  
rk puram delhi police delhi crime news
