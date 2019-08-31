शहर चुनें

श्रीनगर से आ रहा यात्री दिल्ली हवाई अड्डे पर गिरफ्तार, जांच के दौरान किया चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 31 Aug 2019 02:56 PM IST
दिल्ली के इंदिरा गांधी हवाई अड्डे पर श्रीनगर से आए एक शख्स को गिरफ्तार करने का मामला सामने आया है। उसे किसी दूसरे शख्स का आधार कार्ड इस्तेमाल करने के लिए गिरफ्तार किया गया है।
गौरतलब है कि श्रीनगर से विस्तारा एयरलाइन्स से दिल्ली आ रहे राजेश कपूर नाम के शख्स को आईजीआई एयरपोर्ट पर गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया। राजेश कपूर किसी और नाम के फर्जी आधार कार्ड के साथ यात्रा कर रहा था।

पूछताछ के दौरान उसने बताया कि उसे बहुत सी एयरलाइंस कंपनियों ने ब्लैकलिस्ट कर रखा है, जिस वजह से उसने ऐसा किया। हालांकि ब्लैकलिस्ट करने का क्या कारण है ये पता नहीं चल सका है।

 
igi airport aadhar card delhi police
