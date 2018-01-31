अपना शहर चुनें

सूरजपाल अम्मू ने बीजेपी की प्राथमिक सदस्यता से दिया इस्तीफा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 31 Jan 2018 08:41 PM IST
सूरजपाल अम्मू
करणी सेना के नेता सूरजपाल अम्मू ने भारतीय जनता पार्टी की प्राथमिक सदस्यता से इस्तीफा दे दिया है। सोशल मीडिया पर अम्मू ने इस बात की जानकारी दी है।



 
