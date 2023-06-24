IGI Airport: इमिग्रेशन रैकेट का खुलासा, श्रीलंकाई नागरिकों को विदेश भेजते थे आरोपी, दो एजेंट गिरफ्तार

आईजीआई एयरपोर्ट पर तैनात सुरक्षा अधिकारियों ने एक इमिग्रेशन रैकेट का भंडाफोड़ किया है। दिल्ली पुलिस ने बताया कि श्रीलंकाई नागरिकों को धोखे से भारत के रास्ते विदेश भेजने के आरोप में दो एजेंट्स को गिरफ्तार किया है। फिलहाल दोनों आरोपियों से पूछताछ करने की तैयारी की जा रह है। बता दें कि आईजीआई एयरपोर्ट पर कुछ दिनों पहले ही विदेश से आए सोने की खेप पकड़ी गई थी।

The team of PS IGI Airport has busted an immigration racket and arrested two notorious agents for duping Srilankan nationals on the pretext of sending them to foreign shores via India: Delhi Police