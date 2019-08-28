गाजियाबाद रेलवे पुलिस ने पकड़ी अवैध शराब, बिहार जा रही थी खेप

Ghaziabad: Illicit liquor recovered by Railway Police at Ghaziabad Railway Station yesterday. The liquor was brought from Delhi to Ghaziabad in EMU train that operates in Delhi NCR. The liquor was to be sent to Bihar. Police investigation underway pic.twitter.com/wKNIgr67Uh— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 27, 2019
28 अगस्त 2019