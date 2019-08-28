शहर चुनें

Delhi NCR 

गाजियाबाद रेलवे पुलिस ने पकड़ी अवैध शराब, बिहार जा रही थी खेप

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गाजियाबाद Updated Wed, 28 Aug 2019 07:06 AM IST
अवैध शराब
अवैध शराब - फोटो : ANI
गाजियाबाद रेलवे स्टेशन पर पुलिस ने अवैधघ शराब की धर-पकड़ की है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक ये शराब दिल्ली से लाई गई थी और बिहार भेजने की तैयारी थी। 
रेलवे पुलिस ने यह शराब दिल्ली-एनसीआर के बीच चलने वाली ईएमयू ट्रेन से पकड़ी है। 
illicit liquor ghaziabad railway station railway police
