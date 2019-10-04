शहर चुनें

huge loss during extreme fire in Noida central car market 

नोएडा: सेंट्रल कार मार्केट में आग लगने से मची अफरा-तफरी, लाखों का सामान जलकर खाक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नोएडा Updated Fri, 04 Oct 2019 01:13 PM IST
सेंट्रल कार मार्केट में आग
सेंट्रल कार मार्केट में आग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नोएडा के सेंट्रल कार मार्केट में शुक्रवार सुबह आग लग जाने के कारण अफरा-तफरी मच गई। घटना उस समय की है जब मार्केट की सारी दुकानें बंद थीं। 
बंद दुकानों में आग लग जाने के कारण लाखों का सामान जलकर खाक हो गया। सूचना मिलते ही अग्निशमन विभाग की दो गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंचीं। कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद फिलहाल आग पर काबू पा लिया गया है। 
noida news delhi ncr news fire news
इंडेन एलपीजी गैस से भरा कैप्सूल टैंकर पलटा
Delhi NCR

बुलंदशहर: एलपीजी गैस से भरा टैंकर पलटने से मची अफरा-तफरी, हाई अलर्ट पर पुलिस और जिला प्रशासन

दिल्ली से सटे गाजियाबाद के बुलंदशहर के नरौरा परमाणु ऊर्जा संयंत्र के नंदपुर गेट के सामने शुक्रवार सुबह एलपीजी गैस टैंकर पलट जाने से नंदपुर गांव में अफरा-तफरी मच गई। 

4 अक्टूबर 2019

chargesheet
Delhi NCR

उन्नाव पीड़िता से सामूहिक दुष्कर्म मामले में तीन के खिलाफ आरोप पत्र 

4 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

युवक ने पीने के लिए मांगा पानी तो दुकानदार ने थमाया तेजाब ...और इसके बाद

4 अक्टूबर 2019

vande bharat
India News

वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस में मिलेगा हवाई सफर का मजा, हर कोच में लगी है ये खास तकनीक

3 अक्टूबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

बोरे में मिले शव की हुई पहचान, बीएड की छात्रा थी मृतका

4 अक्टूबर 2019

दिल्ली में बारिश
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में हुई जोरदार बारिश, ट्रैफिक और हवाई उड़ानें भी हुईं प्रभावित

3 अक्टूबर 2019

Amar Ujala Foundation logo
Delhi NCR

अतुल माहेश्वरी छात्रवृत्ति परीक्षा- 2019 का प्रवेश-पत्र जारी

3 अक्टूबर 2019

Akshardham Temple
Delhi NCR

अक्षरधाम मंदिर के पास लावारिस बैग मिलने से अफरातफरी

4 अक्टूबर 2019

tis hazari court
Delhi NCR

महिला की रात में गिरफ्तारी पर पुलिस से रिपोर्ट तलब, सहायक उप निरीक्षक को फटकार

4 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

राहतः दिल्ली-एनसीआर में आज से सीएनजी सस्ती, स्मार्ट कार्ड पर मिलेगा कैशबैक

3 अक्टूबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र चुनाव: टिकट बंटवारे से संजय निरुपम नाराज, दी कांग्रेस छोड़ने की धमकी

महाराष्ट्र विभानसभा चुनाव के लिए कांग्रेस नेतृत्व की तरफ किए टिकट बंटवारे पर महाराष्ट्र कांग्रेस के अध्यक्ष संजय निरुपम ने नाराजगी जताई है और कहा कि वो आगे और बर्दाश्त नहीं कर पाएंगे।

4 अक्टूबर 2019

तेजस 2:44

तेजस एक्सप्रेस में मिलेगी विमानों जैसी सुविधा, लेट हुई ट्रेन तो मिलेगा मुआवजा

4 अक्टूबर 2019

वायुसेना प्रमोशनल वीडियो 2:03

PoK में ऐसे तबाह हुए आतंकी कैंप, वायुसेना ने जारी किया बालाकोट एयरस्ट्राइक का प्रमोश्नल वीडियो

4 अक्टूबर 2019

concept pic 3:03

तेजस ट्रेन लेट होने पर लौटाएगी पैसा, मुफ्त में मिलेगा 25 लाख रुपये का बीमा

4 अक्टूबर 2019

आरबीआई पॉलिसी 1:10

RBI Monetary Policy: RBI ने दिया दिवाली का तोहफा, अब ग्राहकों को EMI और लोन पर मिलेगी बड़ी राहत

4 अक्टूबर 2019

