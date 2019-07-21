शहर चुनें

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में हुई बारिश से मौसम हुआ सुहाना, कई इलाकों में भरा पानी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 21 Jul 2019 04:19 PM IST
बारिश की वजह से लगा जाम
बारिश की वजह से लगा जाम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दिल्ली-एनसीआर में शनिवार की गर्मी और उमस के बाद रविवार को बारिश होने से मौसम सुहाना हो गया है। दिल्ली समेत कई इलाको में आज सुबह से ही बादल छाए हुए थे और दोपहर होते-होते तेज हवाएं चलने लगीं और फिर बारिश भी शुरू हो गई। बारिश की वजह से तापमान में भी गिरावट दर्ज की गई है।
कई इलाकों में तो इतनी तेज बारिश हुई है कि सड़कों पर जलजमाव होने से लोगों को काफी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। यह परेशानी आईटीओ जाने वाले रास्ते पर भी लोगों को झेलनी पड़ रही है। जलजमाव के कारण कई इलाकों में जाम भी लग गया है जिससे लोगों को परेशानी हो रही है। 
 

 

rain in delhi rain in delhi ncr traffic jam
