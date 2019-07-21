शहर चुनें

700 रुपये महीना देने वाले को बिजली निगम ने भेजा 1.28 अरब का बिल, देखते ही हुआ बेहोश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हापुड़, Updated Sun, 21 Jul 2019 05:05 PM IST
पीड़ित शमीम को भेजा गया बिल
पीड़ित शमीम को भेजा गया बिल - फोटो : एएनआई
उत्तर प्रदेश के हापुड़ जिले के मोहल्ला चमरी निवासी एक व्यक्ति को बिजली निगम की ओर से दो किलोवाट के घरेलू कनेक्शन का 1.28 अरब रुपये का बिल भेज दिया गया है। इस बिल के मिलने के बाद से उपभोक्ता के पैरों तले जमीन खिसक गई है। बिल ठीक कराने के लिए उसे निगम कार्यालय के चक्कर लगाने पड़ रहे हैं। हालांकि इसे अधिकारी तकनीकी गड़बड़ी बता रहे हैं।
