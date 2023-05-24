Delhi: HC ने सतीश चंद्र वर्मा को बर्खास्त करने के केंद्र के आदेश को रखा बरकरार, पूर्व आईपीएस की याचिका खारिज

दिल्ली उच्च न्यायालय ने बुधवार को गुजरात के आईपीएस अधिकारी सतीश चंद्र वर्मा को बर्खास्त करने के केंद्र के आदेश को बरकरार रखा है। कोर्ट ने सेवानिवृत्ति से एक महीने पहले बर्खास्त करने के केंद्र सरकार के आदेश को चुनौती देने वाली याचिका खारिज कर दी है। वर्मा ने इशरत जहां 'फर्जी मुठभेड़' मामले की जांच में केंद्रीय जांच ब्यूरो (सीबीआई) की सहायता की थी।

Delhi High Court rejects Satish Chandra Verma, a former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer's plea, challenging his dismissal from service just a month before retirement. Verma had assisted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in its probe into the Ishrat Jahan ‘fake… pic.twitter.com/rPtoOLlXi4