हैप्पीनेस कक्षाएं दूर करेंगी बच्चों का तनाव, सरकारी स्कूलों में अगले सत्र से नया पाठ्यक्रम शुरू

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 05:36 AM IST
दिल्ली सरकार के स्कूलों में अब हैप्पीनेस की कक्षाएं लगेगी। सरकार नर्सरी से आठवीं तक हैप्पीनेस पाठ्यक्रम शुरू करने जा रही है। अगले सत्र से यह पाठ्यक्रम सरकारी स्कूलों में लागू होगा। जिसमें प्रतिदिन एक पीरियड हैप्पीनेस विषय का होगा। इस विषय की कोई लिखित परीक्षा नहीं होगी। मूल्यांकन बच्चों के हैप्पीनेस इंडेक्स के माध्यम से किया जाएगा। 

नहीं होगी लिखित परीक्षा, बच्चों के हैप्पीनेस इंडेक्स से होगा मूल्यांकन 

‘एक्सीलेंस इन एजुकेशन’ सम्मान समारोह में उपमुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया ने यह घोषणा की। उन्होंने बताया कि शिक्षा निदेशालय इसकी तैयारी में जुटा है। कई देशों में इस पाठ्यक्रम को लागू किया गया है। शिक्षा मंत्री ने कहा कि सरकार विशेषज्ञों से इसका खाका तैयार करवा रही है। पूरी तरह से गतिविधियों पर आधारित इस पाठ्यक्रम में औपचारिक लिखित परीक्षा नहीं होगी। 

उन्होंने कहा कि भारतीय परंपरा में शिक्षा का उद्देश्य छात्रों को खुशनुमा जीवन जीने के लिए तैयार करना रहा है। बच्चों को तनाव से बचाने के लिए ही इसे तैयार किया जा रहा है। पाठ्यक्रम के माध्यम से बच्चे के मानसिक स्वास्थ्य को विकसित किया जाएगा। यह शैक्षणिक उपलब्धियों जितना ही महत्वपूर्ण होगा। मनीष सिसोदिया ने कहा कि स्कूलों में हत्या, छेड़छाड़, हिंसा जैसी खबरें आ रही है। ऐसे में बच्चों को हैप्पीनेस की शिक्षा की ओर ले जाने की जरूरत है।
