Delhi NCR ›   Gurugram ›   protest against privatization in power corporation

सब डिवीजनों के निजीकरण के खिलाफ बिजली कर्मचारियों ने किया प्रदर्शन

Noida Bureauनोएडा ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 03 Oct 2019 11:39 PM IST
सब डिवीजनों के निजीकरण के विरोध में प्रदर्शन
गुरुग्राम। बिजली निगम की सब डिवीजनों का निजीकरण करने के विरोध में बृहस्पतिवार को बिजली कर्मचारियों ने प्रदर्शन किया। ऑल हरियाणा पावर कॉर्पोरेशन वर्कर यूनियन के बैनर तले जिले की 15 सब डिवीजनों पर कार्यरत बिजली कर्मियों ने निजीकरण को खत्म कर निगम में कर्मचारियों की संख्या बढ़ाने की मांग को लेकर उपमंडल अधिकारियों को मुख्य इंजीनियर के नाम ज्ञापन सौंपा।
सर्कल सचिव विजेंद्र फोगाट और नरेंद्र पवार ने बताया कि पहले जो भी कार्य निजी कंपनियों को दिए गए थे, उन सभी से उपभोक्ताओं को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा। वर्ष 2016 मे एक निजी कंपनी को ऑपरेशन और मेंटेनेंस का कार्य दिया गया था। जिसका अनुभव निगम के लिए अच्छा नहीं था। उसके बाद मीटर रीडिंग का कार्य एक निजी कंपनी को सौंपा गया। निजी कंपनी के द्वारा अधिकतर उपभोक्ताओं की रीडिंग गलत ली गई थी। जिसके कारण बिल गलत बने और उपभोक्ताओं और कर्मचारियों को भारी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा। यूनिट प्रधान सुशील शर्मा ने कहा कि सरकार इससे भी सबक नहीं ले रही और अब दोबारा से निजी कंपनी को ऑपरेशन और मेंटेनेंस का कार्य दिया जा रहा है।
