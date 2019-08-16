शहर चुनें

greater noida encounter 25 thousand rupees two bounty criminals got bullet admitted

ग्रेटर-नोएडाः पुलिस और बदमाशों के बीच मुठभेड़, 25-25 हजार के दो ईनामी बदमाशों को लगी गोली

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, ग्रेटर नोएडा Updated Fri, 16 Aug 2019 10:36 AM IST
greater noida encounter 25 thousand rupees two bounty criminals got bullet admitted
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
ग्रेटर नोएडा में बीती रात पुलिस और बदमाशों के बीच जमकर मुठभेड़ हुई जिसमें 25-25 हजार के दो इनामी बदमाशों को गोली लग गई। बताया जा रहा है कि यह दादरी थाना इलाके की घटना है।
इस वक्त घायल बदमाशों का इलाज अस्पताल में चल रहा है। इनामी बदमाशों ने दादरी कस्बे में cobb के शोरूम में लूट की वारदात को अंजाम दिया था जिसके बाद उनकी मुठभेड़ पुलिस से हुई।
greater noida news greater noida encounter in greater noida crime in noida noida police
