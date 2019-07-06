शहर चुनें

स्याना प्रकरण में राजद्रोह लगने पर हुई जाट महासभा की बैठक

Ghaziabad Bureauगाजियाबाद ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 06 Jul 2019 11:45 PM IST
बुलंदशहर। अखिल जिला जाट महासभा की बैठक शनिवार को नगर के दिल्ली रोड स्थित एक होटल में आयोजित की गई। जिसमें मुख्य अतिथि के रुप में महासभा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष व पूर्व विधायक सादाबाद प्रताप चौधरी मौजूद रहे। इस दौरान समाज के प्रतिष्ठित लोगों के साथ साथ पीड़ित परिवारों के साथ भी विचार विमर्श किया गया। हिंसा में मारे गए सुमित के पिता अमरजीत सिंह ने लिखित विवरण भी उपलब्ध कराया। इस दौरान शासन द्वारा सभी 44 आरोपियों पर राजद्रोह लगाए जाने पर रोष व्यक्त किया। साथ ही इस दौरान सीबीआई जांच की मांग भी की गई। बताया कि इस संबंध में एक प्रतिनिधि मंडल जल्द ही मुख्यमंत्री व राज्यपाल से मुलाकात करेगा। इस अवसर पर अमित चौधरी, अशोक सभासद, अनिल चरौरा सरजू प्रधान, नरेंद्र नोविल, तुषार आदि मौजूद रहे।

