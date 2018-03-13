शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Delhi NCR ›   Ghaziabad ›   किताबों के नाम पर अभिभावकों से हो रही वसूली-Cordination

किताबों के नाम पर अभिभावकों से हो रही वसूली-Cordination

Ghaziabad Bureau Updated Tue, 13 Mar 2018 05:44 PM IST

किताबों के नाम पर अभिभावकों से वसूली

गाजियाबाद। लाइनपार क्षेत्र के स्कूलों में एडमिट कार्ड न दिए जाने का मुद्दा अभी थमा भी नहीं है कि अभिभावकों से किताबों के नाम पर वसूली का एक मामले सामने आ रहा है। विजयनगर स्थित एक सरकारी स्कूल ने अपनी कॉपी और किताबों के लिए दुकान तय कर दी है। दुकानदार मनमानी दाम पर एनसीईआरटी की किताबें बेच रहा है। स्कूल के पास ही खुली इस दुकान पर प्रत्येक क्लास के किताबों के सेट का रेट फिक्स हैं। स्थानीय लोगों का कहना है कि दुकान स्थायी नहीं है। 15 दिन के लिय किराये पर ली गई है, जहां स्कूल के द्वारा ही महंगे रेट पर कॉपी और किताबें बेची जा रही हैं। मामले में बीएसए विनय कुमार का कहना है उनके पास ऐसी कोई शिकायत नहीं आई है। शिकायत मिलती है तो कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Box office collection: Sonu ke titu ki sweety will be in 100 crore club shortly
Bollywood

'सोनू के टीटू की स्वीटी' ने तोड़े साल 2018 में अबतक के सारे रिकॉर्ड, सिर्फ यह फिल्म है आगे

13 मार्च 2018

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain
Television

मुख्यमंत्री की पत्नी ने एकता कपूर के वेब शो के लिए गाया टाइटल सॉन्ग, देखें वीडियो

13 मार्च 2018

Irrfan Khan’s next film Blackmail to release on April 6 as per schedule
Bollywood

जानलेवा बीमारी की खबरों के बीच इरफान खान के फैंस के लिए खुशखबरी, समय पर होंगे 'ब्लैकमेल'

13 मार्च 2018

Anushka Sharma
Bollywood

विराट के कपड़ों में एयरपोर्ट पर दिखीं अनुष्का शर्मा, यकीन नहीं आ रहा तो देखें तस्वीर

13 मार्च 2018

Jacqueline Fernandez
Bollywood

इस फेमस एक्ट्रेस ने अचानक हाथ में पकड़ लिया जिंदा सांप, कुछ ही मिनटों में वायरल हो गया वीडियो

13 मार्च 2018

ईशा देओल
Bollywood

7 साल बाद फिल्मों में लौट रहीं 'धूम गर्ल', दीपिका-कटरीना को देंगी कड़ी टक्कर

13 मार्च 2018

Kangana Ranaut
Bollywood

कंगना से पहले इस टॉप एक्ट्रेस को एकता कपूर को करना था 'मेंटल', एक झटके में किया इंकार

13 मार्च 2018

demo
Weird Stories

बदलते दौर में कैसी हो गई इंसान की हालत, गवाह है ये 8 तस्वीरें

13 मार्च 2018

चिन्मयी श्रीपदा
Bollywood

'चेन्नई एक्सप्रेस' से हिट हुई इस स्टार के साथ भीड़ में हुई घटिया हरकत, ट्वीट कर बताया दर्द

13 मार्च 2018

Tu Aashiqui
Television

नाबालिग एक्ट्रेस को प्रोड्यूसर ने कहा, 'किस करो', मां ने जमकर लताड़ा

13 मार्च 2018

Most Read

बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती
Lucknow

मायावती के निशाने पर आए नरेश अग्रवाल, अपर्णा ने किया बचाव

जया बच्चन को लेकर नरेश अग्रवाल की विवादित टिप्पणी की बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती ने कड़ी निंदा की है। मंगलवार को जारी एक प्रेस नोट में उन्होंने नरेश अग्रवाल से अपने बयान के लिए माफी मांगने की मांग की।

13 मार्च 2018

Demo Pic
Lucknow

रेलवे अजमेर शरीफ के उर्स के लिए चलाने जा रहा स्पेशल ट्रेन, तुरंत बुक करें टिकट

13 मार्च 2018

वीके जैन
Delhi NCR

केजरीवाल के सलाहकार वीके जैन ने दिया इस्तीफा, CS मारपीट मामले में दी थी गवाही

13 मार्च 2018

akhilesh yadav
Lucknow

कार्यकारिणी समेत समाजवादी व्यापार सभा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष ने सौंपा अखिलेश को इस्तीफा

13 मार्च 2018

mla surender shourie admitted in pgi chandigarh
Shimla

बंजार के विधायक पीजीआई में उपचाराधीन, ये है वजह

13 मार्च 2018

फंदे से लटका मिला महिला का शव
Ghaziabad

फंदे से लटका मिला महिला का शव

13 मार्च 2018

कवि प्रमोद तिवारी की पुरानी तस्वीर
Kanpur

'किसी जमाने में अमृत पी लिया था, अब मर नहीं पा रहा हूं'

13 मार्च 2018

लक्ष्मी मावी के सामने नहीं आया कोई मैदान में, निर्विरोध
Ghaziabad

लक्ष्मी मावी के सामने नहीं आया कोई मैदान में, निर्विरोध

13 मार्च 2018

बेगम हामिदा हबीबुल्ला
Lucknow

जब बेगम हामिदा हबीबुल्ला ने 'अंग्रेजी हैट' को कर दिया था आग के हवाले

13 मार्च 2018

बेखौफ बदमाशों ने ट्रक ड्राइवर को मारी गोली 17-09-22
Kaushambi

बेखौफ बदमाशों ने ट्रक ड्राइवर को मारी गोली 17-09-22

13 मार्च 2018

Related Videos

गाजियाबाद में शराब से हुई मौतों पर सीएम योगी उठाया कड़ा कदम

गाजियाबाद में जहरीली शराब पीने से हुई चार मौतों पर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने मृतकों के परिजनों के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त करते हुए घटना की प्रभावी जांच और दोषियों के विरुद्ध सख्त कार्रवाई करने के निर्देश दिए हैं।

13 मार्च 2018

डासनाौ 1:10

यूपी की इस जेल में पाए गए 27 एचआईवी संक्रमित कैदी

10 मार्च 2018

आजम खान 1:14

गाजियाबाद हज हाउस सील, ये है वजह

21 फरवरी 2018

कुत्ता मंदिर 2:09

VIDEO: यहां होती है कुत्ते की पूजा, हो जाते हैं सभी दुख दूर!

21 फरवरी 2018

गाजियाबाद 1:39

गाजियाबाद में दर्दनाक हादसा, 10वीं मंजिल से गिरकर 4 वर्षीय बच्ची की मौत

20 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

exam
Pilibhit

परिषदीय स्कूलों में परीक्षाएं कल से 1,13400 बच्चे देंगे परीक्षा

13 मार्च 2018

भाजपा के फिरोजाबाद और आगरा के उम्मीदवार
Agra

अब इन 2 और जिलों में भी खिसकी सपा की जमीन, भाजपा ने ऐसे किया जिपं अध्यक्ष की कुर्सी पर कब्जा

13 मार्च 2018

Now writing, tears are coming out in the pen
Mere Alfaz

लिखने में अब कलम से आंसू निकल रहे हैं

13 मार्च 2018

juhi chawla
Bollywood

B'Day Spl: जूही से लेकर अनुष्का तक, 30 साल में इन हीरोइनों के साथ आमिर ने किया है रोमांस

13 मार्च 2018

पशु मेले में 544 पशुओं को दिया गया उपचार
Agra

पशु मेले में 544 पशुओं को दिया गया उपचार

13 मार्च 2018

सामूहिक विवाह में 35 जोड़ों ने थामा एक दूसरे का हाथ
Agra

सामूहिक विवाह में 35 जोड़ों ने थामा एक दूसरे का हाथ

13 मार्च 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.