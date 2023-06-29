Delhi: शाहबाद डेयरी इलाके में एक नाबालिग के साथ सामूहिक दुष्कर्म, पुलिस ने तीन आरोपियों को किया गिरफ्तार

दिल्ली के शाहबाद डेयरी इलाके में एक नाबालिग के साथ सामूहिक दुष्कर्म का मामला सामने आया है। बताया जा रहा है कि तीन युवकों ने पार्क में नाबालिग से दुष्कर्म किया। पुलिस ने इस मामले में तीन आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

Delhi | A 16-year-old girl was gang raped in Shahbad Dairy area on 27th June. Three people have been arrested by police. On the night of June 27, the victim was in the park with her friend during which three boys reached there, raped her and fled away. On receiving the complaint,…