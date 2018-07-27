Spot visuals of the five storey building that collapsed in Ghaziabad's Khoda area. No casualty has been reported. NDRF & other rescue teams are present at the spot pic.twitter.com/BnFc6eXj0E— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 27, 2018
The building was not in good condition, it was 8-10 years old & had been evacuated already. No casualty has been reported. NDRF & other rescue teams are present at the spot: Ritu Maheshwari, Ghaziabad DM on 5 storey building that collapsed in Ghaziabad's Khoda area pic.twitter.com/gjyJA3kGYk— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 27, 2018
27 जुलाई 2018