बारिश के बाद गाजियाबाद में गिरी 5 मंजिला इमारत, 5 लोगों के दबे होने की आशंका

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 27 Jul 2018 08:56 PM IST
ghaziabad building
ghaziabad building - फोटो : ani
गाजियाबाद के खोड़ा में एक 4 मंजिला इमारत धराशाही हो गई है। मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के अनुसार इमारत में 4-5 लोगों के दबे होने की आशंका है। सूचना पर पुलिस और एनडीआरफ की टीम मौके पर पहुंच गई है। स्थानीय लोगों ने राहत कार्य शुरू कर दिया है। 
 


बताया जा रहा है कि कुछ दिन पहले रास्ते से गुजरते समय इस बिल्डिंग से क्रेन की टक्कर हो गई थी। जिससे बिल्डिंग में दरार आ गई, जिसके कारण बारिश के बाद यह इमारत ढह गई। 
building collapsed ghaziabad weather

