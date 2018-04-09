शहर चुनें

दिल्ली में एक गोदाम में लगी भीषण आग, चार लोग जिंदा जले

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, दिल्ली Updated Mon, 09 Apr 2018 11:38 AM IST
घटनास्थल पर कर्मचारी और आसपास के लोग
घटनास्थल पर कर्मचारी और आसपास के लोग - फोटो : ani
दिल्ली में एक गोदाम में आग लग गई। भयंकर आग की चपेट में आने से 4 लोगों की मौत हो गई। मौके पर पहुंची दमकल की गाड़ियां आग पर काबू पाने की कोशिश में जुटी हैं। 
घटना सुल्तानपुरी इलाके में हुई। न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक, सुबह करीब 6 बजे यह आग लगी। देखते ही देखते आग ने भयंकर रुप ले लिया। बताया जा रहा है कि गोदाम में लगी आग की चपेट में आने से 4 लोगों की मौके पर मौत हो गई।  सूचना मिलने पर मौके पर दमकल की 9 गाड़ियां पहुंची। फिलहाल आग पर काबू पा लिया गया है। आग लगने की वजह का खुलासा नहीं हो पाया है। 

