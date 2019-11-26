शहर चुनें

Former Gram Pradhans husband shot dead in Hafizpur hapur

हापुड़: पूर्व प्रधान के पति की गोली मारकर हत्या, जांच में जुटी पुलिस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हापुड़ Updated Tue, 26 Nov 2019 02:21 PM IST
जांच में जुटी पुलिस
जांच में जुटी पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हापुड़ के हाफिजपुर थाना क्षेत्र के गांव गिरधरपुर तुमरेल में मंगलवार सुबह पूर्व प्रधान के पति की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई। पूर्व प्रधान के पति संजय बाना गांव के गन्ना क्रय केंद्र पर गन्ना डालने के लिए गए हुए थे। इसी दौरान गांव के कुछ लोगों के साथ उनका विवाद हो गया, जिसके बाद उन्होंने वारदात को अंजाम दे दिया। 
घटना की सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच गई। फिलहाल मामले की जांच की जा रही है।
