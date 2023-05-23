Delhi: राजधानी के पुठ खुर्द इलाके में प्लास्टिक कचरे के गोदाम में लगी आग, दमकल कर्मियों ने पाया काबू

राजधानी दिल्ली के पुठ खुर्द इलाके में प्लास्टिक कचरे के गोदाम में आग लग गई। घटना की सूचना पाकर मौके पर पहुंचे दमकल कर्मियों ने कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद आग पर काबू पाया।

A fire broke out at a plastic waste godown in Delhi's Puth Khurd area



"10-12 fire engines reached the spot and the fire was brought under control. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. No loss of life reported" said Fire Officer Paras Kumar pic.twitter.com/rxtTf1nvzO