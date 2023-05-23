Delhi: राजधानी के पुठ खुर्द इलाके में प्लास्टिक कचरे के गोदाम में लगी आग, दमकल कर्मियों ने पाया काबू

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
राजधानी दिल्ली के पुठ खुर्द इलाके में प्लास्टिक कचरे के गोदाम में आग लग गई। घटना की सूचना पाकर मौके पर पहुंचे दमकल कर्मियों ने कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद आग पर काबू पाया।
A fire broke out at a plastic waste godown in Delhi's Puth Khurd area— ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2023
"10-12 fire engines reached the spot and the fire was brought under control. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. No loss of life reported" said Fire Officer Paras Kumar pic.twitter.com/rxtTf1nvzO
दमकल अधिकारी पारस कुमार ने बताया कि दमकल की 10-12 गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंच गईं और आग पर काबू पा लिया गया। आग लगने के कारणों का अभी पता नहीं चल पाया है। किसी के हताहत होने की सूचना नहीं है।
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Followed