Farmers Protest: 18वें दिन किसानों का आंदोलन जारी, आज दिल्ली-जयपुर हाईवे बंद करने की चेतावनी

LiveFarmers Protest: 18वें दिन किसानों का आंदोलन जारी, आज दिल्ली-जयपुर हाईवे बंद करने की चेतावनी
Delhi: Farmers' protest at Singhu (Delhi-Haryana border) enters 18th day.— ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2020
A protester says, "I reached here last night. More farmers are coming from Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana. 500 more trolleys will arrive here on 16th December." pic.twitter.com/O2DN4E7bz5
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.