Farmers Protest 2020 enters day 18th Rajasthan farmers to join singhu border

Live

Farmers Protest: 18वें दिन किसानों का आंदोलन जारी, आज दिल्ली-जयपुर हाईवे बंद करने की चेतावनी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 13 Dec 2020 10:38 AM IST
Farmers Protest 2020 enters day 18th Rajasthan farmers to join singhu border
सिंघु बॉर्डर पर मौजूद किसान - फोटो : ANI

खास बातें

कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन कर रहे किसानों के आंदोलन का आज 18वां दिन है। कड़कड़ाती ठंड और घने कोहरे के बीच दिल्ली की तमाम सीमाओं पर किसान डटे हुए हैं। हालांकि राजनाथ सिंह से मुलाकात के बाद नोएडा-दिल्ली लिंक रोड पर बैठे किसानों ने वहां धरना खत्म कर दिया है, लेकिन सिंघु और टीकरी समेत अन्य जगहों पर प्रदर्शन अब भी जारी है। अपने आंदोलन को तेज करते हुए संयुक्त किसान आंदोलन के नेता कमल प्रीत सिंह पन्नू ने सिंघु बॉर्डर पर 14 दिसंबर को भूख हड़ताल पर बैठने की घोषणा की है। किसानों ने आज दिल्ली-जयपुर हाईवे बंद करने की भी चेतावनी दी है। यहां पढ़ें किसान आंदोलन से संबंधित हर अपडेट-
लाइव अपडेट

10:16 AM, 13-Dec-2020

सिंघु बॉर्डर पर लगातार बढ़ रही किसानों की संख्या

सिंघु बॉर्डर पर किसानों का प्रदर्शन लगातार जारी है। यहां लगातार किसानों की संख्या बढ़ती जा रही है। एक प्रदर्शनकारी ने बताया कि मैं शनिवार रात को यहां पहुंचा हूं। अभी राजस्थान, पंजाब और हरियाणा से और भी किसान यहां आ रहे हैं। 16 दिसंबर तक सिंघु बॉर्डर पर 500 और ट्रॉलियों की जरूरत पड़ सकती है।
 
city & states delhi ncr delhi farmers protest
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

