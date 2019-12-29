शहर चुनें

Home ›   Delhi NCR ›   Faridabad ›   three car collapse in highway

हाइवे पर हुआ हादसा, तीन कार टकराई

Noida Bureauनोएडा ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 29 Dec 2019 11:16 PM IST
हाईवे पर हुआ हादसा, तीन कार टकराईं
फरीदाबाद। ओल्ड फरीदाबाद से बल्लभगढ़ की तरफ जाते समय शनिवार देर रात करीब एक बजे दो कार आपस में टकरा गई। इस दुर्घटना में एक कार में सवार दिल्ली का एक परिवार घायल हो गया। मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस वहां से गुजर रहे लोगों के मदद से बाहर निकाला। सभी घायल दूसरी कार मंगा कर दिल्ली वापस लौट गए।
सेक्टर-16 चौकी पुलिस ने बताया कि देर रात ओल्ड फरीदाबाद मेट्रो स्टेशन के नीचे एक आई-टेन कार व एक आल्टो के-टेन कार में टक्कर हो गई थी। इस दुर्घटना में आई-टेन कार सवार दिल्ली का एक परिवार घायल हो गया। पुलिस ने बताया कि कार सवार दिल्ली से बालाजी जा रहे थे। इसी दौरान रात करीब एक बजे ओल्ड फरीदाबाद मेट्रो स्टेशन के समीप उनकी कार दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गई। कार सवार दिल्ली से दूसरी कार मंगा कर वापस दिल्ली लौट गए।
घायलों को भी वह अपने साथ ले गए। जिसका दिल्ली के एक निजी अस्पताल में उपचार चल रहा है। उन्होंने अभी तक पुलिस को लिखित शिकायत नहीं दी है। वहीं दूसरा कार चालक बल्लभगढ़ के सीकरी गांव का रहने वाला था। उसने भी अभी तक कोई शिकायत नहीं दी है। पुलिस को लिखित शिकायत दी जाती है तो पुलिस मामला दर्ज कर कार्रवाई करेगी।
crime
