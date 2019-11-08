शहर चुनें

Delhi NCR › Faridabad › one asi fell on the absconding accused

हवालात से आरोपी फरार मामले में एएसआई पर गिरी गाज

Updated Fri, 08 Nov 2019 10:27 PM IST
हवालात से आरोपी फरार मामले में एएसआई पर गिरी गाज
फरीदाबाद। नहर पार ग्रेटर फरीदाबाद के बीपीटीपी थाने से मारपीट के एक मामले में बंद आरोपी एक एएसआई को धक्का देकर बृहस्पतिवार को फरार हो गया। इस मामले में पुलिस आयुक्त केके राव ने ड्यूटी में लापरवाही बरतने के मामले में एएसआई सज्जन सिंह को निलंबित कर दिया है। साथ ही उनके खिलाफ विभागीय जांच के भी आदेश दे दिया है। एक अक्तूबर को ईकोग्रीन कंपनी के प्लांट प्रमुख व उसके भाई भतौला गांव निवासी धर्मेंद्र व मान सिंह पर कुछ लोगों ने रॉड व लाठी-डंडों से हमला कर दिया था। बीपीटीपी थाना पुलिस ने इस मामले में न्यू बसेलवा कॉलोनी में रहने वाले मनोज चेची को गिरफ्तार कर हवालात में बंद कर दिया था। बुधवार को आरोपी से पूछताछ के लिए उसे पुलिस वाले हवालात से बाहर लेकर ही आए थे कि वह एएसआई को धक्का देकर फरार हो गया। इस मामले को गंभीरता से लेते हुए पुलिस आयुक्त ने एएसआई को निलंबित कर दिया है। ब्यूरो
