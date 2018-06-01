शहर चुनें

उज्जैनी एक्सप्रेस का इंजन खराब, 50 मिनट खड़ी रही ट्रेन

Noida Bureau Updated Fri, 01 Jun 2018 11:31 PM IST
फरीदाबाद। देहरादून से इंदौर को जाने वाली उज्जैनी एक्सप्रेस का इंजन खराब होने से ट्रेन करीब 50 मिनट प्लेटफॉर्म नंबर चार पर खड़ी रही। न्यू टाउन रेलवे स्टेशन से दूसरा इंजन मंगाकर फिर जोड़कर ट्रेन रवाना किया गया। उज्जैनी एक्सप्रेस के हजरत निजामुद्दीन स्टेशन से निकलने के बाद मेवला महाराजपुर के पास ट्रेन के इंजन में तकनीकी खराबी आ गई थी। चालक ट्रेन को जैसे तैसे ओल्ड फरीदाबाद रेलवे स्टेशन लेकर पहुंचा और यहां पर पैनल कक्ष में इंजन की खराब होने की सूचना दी। इस पर स्टेशन उपाधीक्षक संजय राघव ने न्यू टाउन रेलवे स्टेशन पर खड़े पावर इंजन को मंगवाकर उज्जैनी एक्सप्रेस से जुड़वाया, जिसके बाद करीब साढ़े चार बजे ट्रेन यहां से रवाना हुई। ब्यूरो
