Delhi: Encounter that broke early morning today between police and a criminal of Neeraj Bhanja gang, in Sarai Kale Khan area near Millennium depot has concluded. Criminal received a bullet injury during the encounter, shifted to a hospital. pic.twitter.com/YRJmdhvi3G
— ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2018
घायल बदमाश की पहचान सद्दाम के रूप में हुई है। सद्दाम नीरज बवाना गैंग और नवीन भांजा के लिए काम करता था। पुलिस को जानकारी मिली थी कि सद्दाम सराय काले खां इलाके से गुजरने वाला है, जिसके बाद पुलिस ने सराय काले खां बस स्टैंड के सामने चेकपोस्ट लगाया था।
2 अगस्त 2018