दिल्ली: सराय काले खां में पुलिस और बदमाशों के बीच मुठभेड़, नीरज बवाना गैंग का एक अपराधी घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 02 Aug 2018 08:47 AM IST
Encounter early morning today between police and Neeraj Bhanja gang in Sarai Kale Khan, delhi
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली के सराय काले खां इलाके में  मिलनियम डिपो के पास पुलिस और नीरज बवाना गिरोह के बदमाशों के बीच गुरुवार सुबह मुठभेड़ हुई। मुठभेड़ के दौरान एक आपराधी घायल हुआ है जिसे पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। फिलहाल उसे इलाज के लिए अस्पताल में भर्ती किया गया है। बताया जा रहा है कि घायल बदमाश पर  लूट, फिरौती और हत्या की कोशिश जैसे कई मामले दर्ज हैं।
 

घायल बदमाश की पहचान सद्दाम के रूप में हुई है। सद्दाम नीरज बवाना गैंग और नवीन भांजा के लिए काम करता था। पुलिस को जानकारी मिली थी कि सद्दाम सराय काले खां इलाके से गुजरने वाला है, जिसके बाद पुलिस ने सराय काले खां बस स्टैंड के सामने चेकपोस्ट लगाया था।

जैसे ही सद्दाम मोटरसाइकिल पर सवार होकर पहुंचा तो पुलिस ने पहले उसे रोकने की कोशिश की, लेकिन बदमाश ने पुलिस पर फायरिंग कर भागने की कोशिश की। जिसके जबाव में पुलिस ने भी फायरिंग की और एक गोली सद्दाम के पैर में लग गई। उसके बाद पुलिस ने सद्दाम को धर दबोचा। पुलिस ने उसके पास से एक पिस्टल सहित कई राउंड जिंदा कारतूस भी बरामद किए हैं।

