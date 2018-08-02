दिल्ली के सराय काले खां इलाके में मिलनियम डिपो के पास पुलिस और नीरज बवाना गिरोह के बदमाशों के बीच गुरुवार सुबह मुठभेड़ हुई। मुठभेड़ के दौरान एक आपराधी घायल हुआ है जिसे पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। फिलहाल उसे इलाज के लिए अस्पताल में भर्ती किया गया है। बताया जा रहा है कि घायल बदमाश पर लूट, फिरौती और हत्या की कोशिश जैसे कई मामले दर्ज हैं।

Delhi: Encounter that broke early morning today between police and a criminal of Neeraj Bhanja gang, in Sarai Kale Khan area near Millennium depot has concluded. Criminal received a bullet injury during the encounter, shifted to a hospital. pic.twitter.com/YRJmdhvi3G