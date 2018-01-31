An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 occurred in Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region 14 minutes ago: EMSC (European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre)— ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2018
#FLASH Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR pic.twitter.com/ZLXBg3AyTZ— ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2018
डिप्टी ग्रैंड मुफ्ती नासिर-उल-इस्लाम ने एक बार फिर से विवादित देते हुए कहा कि हिन्दुस्तान में मुसलमानों को एक अलग देश की मांग करने की जरूरत है।
31 जनवरी 2018
