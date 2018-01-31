अपना शहर चुनें

द‌‌‌िल्ली-एनसीआर में महसूस क‌िए गए भूकंप के झटके

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 31 Jan 2018 12:53 PM IST
earthquake comes in delhi ncr and jammu kashmir
भूकंप
द‌िल्ली-एनसीआर समेत पूरे उत्तर भारत में महसूस क‌िए गए भूकंप के झटके। कहा जा रहा है क‌ि इसका केंद्र अफगान‌िस्तान में है। इसी वजह से पाक‌िस्तान समेत पूरे उत्तर भारत खासकर जम्मू-कश्मीर में तेज झटके महसूस क‌िए गए हैं।

यह भूकंप 12 बजकर 25 म‌िनट से 12 बजकर 45 म‌िनट के बीच आया था। द‌िल्ली-एनसीआर में लोगों ने इस झटके को महसूस क‌िया और अपने-अपने घरों से बाहर न‌िकलकर सड़कों पर आ गए।

खबर आ रही‌ है क‌ि इस भूकंप का केंद्र अफगान‌िस्तान की ह‌िंदूकुश पहाड़‌ियां हैं। इसकी तीव्रता र‌िक्टर स्केल पर लगभग 6.1 मापी गई।  




 

 
earthquake

Nasir-Ul-Islam says Indian Muslims are living in a pathetic condition
Jammu

मुसलमानों को एक अलग देश की मांग करने की जरूरत : ग्रैंड मुफ्ती

डिप्टी ग्रैंड मुफ्ती नासिर-उल-इस्लाम ने एक बार फिर से विवादित देते हुए कहा कि हिन्दुस्तान में मुसलमानों को एक अलग देश की मांग करने की जरूरत है। 

31 जनवरी 2018

ac buses between lucknow and kota will start tomorrow
Lucknow

अब एसी बस में करें लखनऊ से कोटा तक का सफर, किराया भी है सामान्य, यहां देखें टाइमिंग

31 जनवरी 2018

dgp warned officers, do not switch off cug number
Lucknow

डीजीपी की चेतावनी: सीयूजी नंबर मिला बंद तो होगी कड़ी कार्रवाई

31 जनवरी 2018

कर्क और राशि पर चंद्र गहण का पड़ेगा विशेष प्रभाव
Lakhimpur Kheri

कर्क और राशि पर चंद्र गहण का पड़ेगा विशेष प्रभाव

31 जनवरी 2018

rahul gandhi not appearing on the notice of micro and small enterprises fessilation council
Shimla

काउंसिल के नोटिस पर नहीं पेश हुए राहुल गांधी, यहां जानिए क्या है पूरा मामला

31 जनवरी 2018

UPSSSC meeting today.
Lucknow

समूह 'ग' के रिक्त पदों पर भर्ती की कवायद शुरू, अधीनस्थ चयन आयोग की बैठक आज

31 जनवरी 2018

asian development bank will give 1500 crore
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड के नौ शहरों के लिए मिलेगा 1500 करोड़ का लोन

31 जनवरी 2018

yogi adityanath speaks over violence in kasganj.
Lucknow

कासगंज में बवाल पर सीएम योगी की चेतावनी, अराजकता फैलाने वालों से सख्ती से निपटेंगे

30 जनवरी 2018

General secretary of RJD Ashok Sinha resigns from the Party
Bihar

RJD महासचिव अशोक सिन्हा ने छोड़ी पार्टी, कहा-लालू की तरह काम नहीं कर सकते तेजस्वी

30 जनवरी 2018

shikshak mahasabha says no to examination duty.
Lucknow

वित्तविहीन शिक्षक महासभा ने बोर्ड परीक्षा ड्यूटी और मूल्यांकन कार्य का किया बहिष्कार

31 जनवरी 2018

VIDEO: अब डाकिया डाक देने ये ड्रेस पहनकर आएगा

भारत सरकार ने पोस्टमैन के लिए नई ड्रेस लॉन्च की है। नई ड्रेस को डिजाइनिंग संस्थान निफ्ट ने डिजाइन किया है। ड्रेस को खादी के कपड़े से बनाया गया है।

30 जनवरी 2018

Delhi cm arvind kejriwal attacked on bjp press conference 4:24

मैं गिड़गिड़ाता रहा उनके सामने हाथ जोड़कर: अरविंद केजरीवाल

30 जनवरी 2018

A THREE YEAR OLD GIRL RAPED IN GREATER NOIDA 1:01

ग्रेटर नोएडा में तीन साल की बच्ची के साथ हैवानियत

30 जनवरी 2018

AAM ADMI PARTY PROTEST OUTSIDE PARLIAMENT, POLICE THREAT AAP WORKERS IN DELHI 1:00

दिल्ली पुलिस ने इस नेता के साथ खुलेआम की बदसलूकी

30 जनवरी 2018

PUBLIC REACTION ON FILM PADMAAVAT IN GREATER NOIDA 1:09

VIDEO: ग्रेटर नोएडा में ‘पद्मावत’ देखने आए लोगों से सुनिए कैसी ही फिल्म

25 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

Earthquake in Delhi-NCR and Jammu-kashmir
India News

दिल्ली-एनसीआर समेत पूरे उत्तर भारत में भूकंप के झटके, तीव्रता 6.2

31 जनवरी 2018

Earthquake in north india, tremors felt in punjab, haryana, chandigarh
Chandigarh

भूकंप के झटकों से हिला पंजाब, हरियाणा और चंडीगढ़, सहमे लोग घरों से बाहर निकले

31 जनवरी 2018

Earthquake measuring 4.2 on Richter scale hit in Manipur today 
India News

भूकंप के झटके से थर्राया मणिपुर, रिक्टर स्केल पर 4.2 की तीव्रता दर्ज

20 जनवरी 2018

Peru: Massive 7.3 magnitude earthquake in Puquio region
Rest of World

पेरू के बाद अफगानिस्तान में भी भूकंप के झटके, सूनामी का अलर्ट जारी

14 जनवरी 2018

6.0 magnitude earthquake strikes central Myanmar
Rest of World

भूकंप के झटके से हिला म्यांमार, रिक्टर स्केल पर 6.0 की तीव्रता दर्ज

12 जनवरी 2018

Tsunami threat after earthquake strikes in Central America
America

सेंट्रल अमेरिका में भूकंप के तगड़े झटके के बाद अब सुनामी का खतरा

10 जनवरी 2018

