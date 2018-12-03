शहर चुनें

दिल्लीः करावल नगर में अवैध हथियार फैक्ट्री पर पुलिस का छापा, भारी मात्रा में हथियार बरामद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 03 Dec 2018 01:41 PM IST
delhi police
delhi police
दिल्ली पुलिस की क्राइम ब्रांच ने अवैध हथियारों की एक फैक्ट्री का भंडाफोड़ किया है। यह फैक्ट्री दिल्ली के करावल नगर में चल रही थी।
यहां पुलिस ने आरोपी इकबाल और एक साथी को गिरफ्तार किया है। पुलिस ने इस अवैध फैक्ट्री से एक कारबाइन, भारी तादात में कारतूस और हथियार बनाने का सामान बरामद हुआ है।


सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः चांदनी चौक में साबुन की दुकान पर आईटी का छापा, अब तक 50 करोड़ बरामद

दिल्ली के चांदनी चौक में एक साबुन की दुकान पर छापेमारी में आईटी विभाग को बड़ी सफलता हाथ लगी है

3 दिसंबर 2018

NGT
Delhi NCR

एनजीटी ने दिल्ली सरकार पर लगाया 25 करोड़ का जुर्माना, ये है वजह

3 दिसंबर 2018

फल विक्रेताओं को कार ने मारी टक्कर
Delhi NCR

हिट एंड रनः रईसजादे ने मर्सिडीज से फलवालों को रौंदा, 1 की मौत 1 घायल

3 दिसंबर 2018

jail
Delhi NCR

यूपीः बुलंदशहर की जेल में दो कैदियों के बीच खूनी संघर्ष, एक की हालत नाजुक

3 दिसंबर 2018

स्पोर्ट्स सिटी का प्रस्ताव
Local Sports

ये शहर बना तो भारत कर सकता है ओलंपिक खेलों की मेजबानी, रखा प्रस्ताव

3 दिसंबर 2018

किसान ने की खुदकुशी
Delhi NCR

किसान ने दिल्ली के आंबेडकर भवन से कूदकर की खुदकुशी, संसद मार्च में हुआ था शामिल

1 दिसंबर 2018

घायल कुत्ता
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: लूटपाट कर भाग रहे लुटेरे की कुत्ते ने पकड़ी टांग, मार दी गोली

2 दिसंबर 2018

इनकम टैक्स का छापा
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: राजहंस प्राइवेट लिमिटेड पर इनकम टैक्स का छापा, 25 करोड़ रुपये बरामद

1 दिसंबर 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली के सभी नगर निगम इस काम को करने में हुए फेल, कूड़ा हुए करोड़ों रुपए

3 दिसंबर 2018

धुंध में दिल्ली-एनसीआर
Delhi NCR

अब भी बरकरार है दिल्ली में कृत्रिम बारिश कराने पर संशय, ये है वजह

3 दिसंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में युवती से सामूहिक दुष्कर्म, हैवानियत के बाद बनाई वीडियो, फिर किया ऐसा कांड पुलिस भी हैरान

2 दिसंबर 2018

प्रेम बल्लभ, एसीपी दिल्ली पुलिस
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली पुलिस के एसीपी ने की खुदकुशी, पुलिस मुख्यालय की 10वीं मंजिल से लगाई छलांग 

29 नवंबर 2018

महिला को बेहोश कर लूटपाट
Delhi NCR

मदद मांगने के बहाने महिला को बेहोश कर लूटपाट

3 दिसंबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: वोटर आईडी विवरण मांगने पर चुनाव आयोग की रोक, सिसोदिया बोले- यह आपका अधिकार नहीं

2 दिसंबर 2018

साकेत में 30 गाडिय़ों की बैटरी एक साथ चोरी
Delhi NCR

साकेत में 30 गाडिय़ों की बैटरी एक साथ चोरी

3 दिसंबर 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

न्यू उस्मानपुर में ट्रैफिक पुलिस के मालखाने में लगी आग

3 दिसंबर 2018

