दिल्ली पुलिस के सिपाही ने फांसी लगाकर दी जान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 17 Jun 2019 12:03 AM IST
दिल्ली पुलिस के एक सिपाही ने रविवार को फांसी लगाकर जान दे दी। समाचार एजेंसी के मुताबिक मृतक सिपाही की पहचान कुलबीर के रूप में की गई है। कुलबीर ने कंझावला स्थित अपने निवास पर आत्महत्या कर ली। आत्महत्या का कारण अभी तक पता नहीं चल पाया है। विस्तृत जानकारी की प्रतीक्षा है।
suicide crime delhi crime delhi police दिल्ली पुलिस सुसाइड दिल्ली क्राइम दिल्ली क्राइम न्यूज
