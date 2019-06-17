दिल्ली पुलिस के सिपाही ने फांसी लगाकर दी जान

दिल्ली पुलिस के एक सिपाही ने रविवार को फांसी लगाकर जान दे दी। समाचार एजेंसी के मुताबिक मृतक सिपाही की पहचान कुलबीर के रूप में की गई है। कुलबीर ने कंझावला स्थित अपने निवास पर आत्महत्या कर ली। आत्महत्या का कारण अभी तक पता नहीं चल पाया है। विस्तृत जानकारी की प्रतीक्षा है।

Delhi Police: Kulbeer, a personnel of Delhi Police committed suicide at his residence in Kanjhawala, today. Cause of suicide yet to be ascertained.