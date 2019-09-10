शहर चुनें

दिल्ली पुलिस मुख्यालय में जबरन घुस रहा संदिग्ध हिरासत में, पूछताछ जारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 10 Sep 2019 06:10 PM IST
दिल्ली पुलिस ने मंगलवार को एक ऐसे संदिग्ध को पकड़ा है जो पुलिस मुख्यालय में जबरन घुसने की कोशिश कर रहा था। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक जब पुलिसकर्मियों ने उससे पहचान पत्र मांगा तो वह झगड़ने लगा। पुलिस ने संदिग्ध को हिरासत में ले लिया है और पूछताछ कर रही है।
