दिल्ली पुलिस मुख्यालय में जबरन घुस रहा संदिग्ध हिरासत में, पूछताछ जारी

Delhi Police has apprehended a man who was forcefully trying to enter the Police Headquarters today. When he was asked for an identity card he also entered into a brawl with them. pic.twitter.com/l0PB5AsM5j— ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2019
दिल्ली के उपमुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया ने एक बार फिर कहा है कि दिल्ली को जल्दी ही नया शिक्षा बोर्ड मिलेगा। सिसोदिया ने कहा कि यह बोर्ड छात्रों को कई तरह से मदद करेगा।
10 सितंबर 2019