delhi police gets hoax call of bomb explosion threat to bjp head quarters

दिल्लीः भाजपा मुख्यालय में बम होने की अफवाह से फैली सनसनी, जांच में जुटी पुलिस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 22 Jun 2019 02:27 PM IST
भाजपा हेडक्वार्टर
भाजपा हेडक्वार्टर - फोटो : पीटीआई
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली स्थित भाजपा मुख्यालय में शनिवार सुबह उस वक्त हड़कंप मच गया जब उनके पास एक फोन आया जिसमें भाजपा मुख्यालय में बम होने की बात कही गई। हालांकि बाद में पता चला यह एक अफवाह थी।
इस बात की सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस टीम भाजपा मुख्यालय पहुंची और जांच में जुट गई। पुलिस ने पता लगाया है कि यह फोन कर्नाटक के मैसूर से आया था। पुलिस इस मामले की जांच कर रही है।

बताया जा रहा है कि यह फोन सुबह करीब 11.30 बजे आया था। पुलिस ने शुरुआती जांच में पाया है कि फोन करने वाला मानसिक रूप से परेशान है। वह इससे पहले भी कई बार इस तरह के फोन कर चुका है। पुलिस पूरे मामले की जांच कर रही है।
 

delhi police bjp headquarters bomb threat to bjp head quarter bomb threat call
