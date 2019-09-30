दिल्ली पुलिस ने गैंगस्टर कपिल सांगवान के खास गुर्गे कुलदीप को किया गिरफ्तार, मुठभेड़ में हुआ घायल

Delhi Police Special Cell apprehended a criminal Kuldeep Rathi, a close associate of gangster Kapil Sangwan, after a shoot out early morning today in Dwarka. He was wanted in several cases of of murder, attempt to murder, extortion & kidnapping in Delhi & NCR. pic.twitter.com/poMCoFEjvj— ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2019
30 सितंबर 2019