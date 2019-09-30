शहर चुनें

Delhi NCR › delhi police arrest criminal kuldeep rathi close associate of gangster kapil sangwan in encounter

दिल्ली पुलिस ने गैंगस्टर कपिल सांगवान के खास गुर्गे कुलदीप को किया गिरफ्तार, मुठभेड़ में हुआ घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 30 Sep 2019 09:53 AM IST
कुलदीप राठी
कुलदीप राठी - फोटो : ani
दिल्ली पुलिस की स्पेशल सेल ने बड़ी कामयाबी हासिल करते हुए हत्या व कई अन्य संगीन वारदातों में शामिल बदमाश कुलदीप राठी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। कुलदीप राठी गैंगस्टर कपिल सांगवान का खास गुर्गा है।
गौरतलब है कि कुलदीप को सोमवार तड़के हुई पुलिस मुठभेड़ में दबोचा गया। सोमवार सुबह द्वारका इलाके में कुलदीप और पुलिस के बीच जबरदस्त मुठभेड़ हो गई। इस मुठभेड़ में कुलदीप के पांव में गोली लग गई, जिसके बाद उसे गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया।

घायल बदमाश को पुलिस ने अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया जहां इलाज के बाद उसे जेल ले जाया जाएगा। कुलदीप दिल्ली-एनसीआर में हत्या, हत्या की कोशिश और फिरौती के कई मामलों में वांछित चल रहा था।

 
crime in delhi kuldeep rathi kapil sangwan encounter in delhi delhi police
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

