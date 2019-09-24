शहर चुनें

दिल्लीः 22 रुपये किलो प्याज बेच रही सरकार, खरीदने वालों की लगी लंबी लाइन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 24 Sep 2019 01:47 PM IST
केंद्र सरकार दिल्ली में बेच रही 22 रुपये किलो प्याज
केंद्र सरकार दिल्ली में बेच रही 22 रुपये किलो प्याज - फोटो : ani
प्याज की बढ़ती कीमत को देखते हुए केंद्र सरकार सस्ती दर पर दिल्लीवालों को प्याज मुहैया करा रही है। इससे राजधानी वासियों को काफी राहत मिली है। केंद्र सरकार दिल्ली में 22 रुपये प्रति किलो के हिसाब से प्याज बेच रही है।
इसके बारे में जैसे ही लोगों को पता चला वह दुकानों पर लंबी लाइनों में खड़े हो गए हैं। दिल्ली में कई जगहों पर 22 रुपये किलो की प्याज खरीदने के लिए लोगों की लंबी लाइन लगी है।

सरकार प्याज सभी एनसीसीएफ की ट्रकों के जरिए पूरी दिल्ली में बेच रही। दिल्ली में फिलहाल खुदरा बाजार में प्याज 60-70 रुपये प्रति किलो बिक रहा है।

आरोपी ने पुलिस के सामने किया खुलासा
Delhi NCR

मैं पत्नी से बहुत प्यार करता था, पर उसकी पड़ोसी युवक से नजदीकियां थीं, पति का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

24 सितंबर 2019

जूही असलम
Bollywood

'बाबा ऐसो वर ढूंढो' फेम एक्ट्रेस जूही असलम बनी मां, शेयर की खूबसूरत तस्वीर

24 सितंबर 2019

एक दिन की स्कूल प्रिंसीपल
Chandigarh

तस्वीरें: एक स्कूल 'प्रिंसिपल', उम्र 11 साल, कद पौने तीन फुट पर हौंसले बुलंद, घर लेने पहुंचे विधायक

24 सितंबर 2019

Centre increases pension to families of deceased govt employees who served less than 7 years
Business Diary

मोदी सरकार ने बदले पेंशन के नियम, अब इन सब लोगों को मिलेंगे ज्यादा पैसे

24 सितंबर 2019

इमरान खान (फाइल फोटो)
World

इमरान का कबूलनामा: पाक ने अलकायदा को दी थी ट्रेनिंग, अमेरिका का साथ देना गलती

24 सितंबर 2019

अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप
World

ट्रंप ने पाकिस्तानी पीएम इमरान से पूछा- कहां से ढूंढकर लाते हैं ऐसे पत्रकार

24 सितंबर 2019

Bollywood

बिग बॉस 13 के आगाज से कास्टिंग काउच पर सुरवीन चावला के खुलासे तक, ये हैं मनोरंजन जगत की बड़ी खबरें

24 सितंबर 2019

अयोध्या मामला
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट में मुस्लिम पक्षकार की दलील, राम-अल्लाह का सम्मान नहीं होगा तो देश खत्म हो जाएगा

24 सितंबर 2019

rahul dholakia
Bollywood

'हाउडी मोदी' पर शाहरुख की फिल्म के निर्देशक का तंज, कार्यक्रम को बताया- पीआर मास्टर स्ट्रोक

24 सितंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड
Bollywood

'इंशाअल्लाह' के बंद होने पर अब सलमान खान ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, भंसाली को लेकर कही ये बात

24 सितंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

हापुड़ः युवक के सिर में गोली मारी, 10 किलोमीटर दूर फेंका शव, सड़क पर टपके खून से पहुंची पुलिस

हापुड़ देहात थाना क्षेत्र के अंतर्गत नवीन मंडी के पास मंगलवार की सुबह एक युवक की सिर में गोली मारकर हत्या के बाद हत्यारे उसका शव बाइक पर लाद कर ले गए।

24 सितंबर 2019

लगवाने होंगे नए सीएनजी स्टीकर
Delhi NCR

ऑड-इवन योजनाः सीएनजी वाहन हैं तो हो जाएं सावधान, पढ़ें पुराना स्टीकर होगा मान्य या चलेगा नया

24 सितंबर 2019

कोबरा
Delhi NCR

घर में बच्चों के कंबल में मिला छह फुट का कोबरा

24 सितंबर 2019

अक्षरधाम के पास की घटना
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: अक्षरधाम मंदिर के पास हुई मुठभेड़ का सीसीटीवी फुटेज आया सामने, सिपाही निलंबित

24 सितंबर 2019

demo pic
Delhi NCR

सरकारी स्कूलों की एक कक्षा में होंगे दो शिक्षक, दिशा-निर्देश जारी

24 सितंबर 2019

bail
Delhi NCR

पीएम आवास के पास चलाए पटाखे, गिरफ्तारी के बाद जमानत

24 सितंबर 2019

अरविंद केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीवालों को केजरीवाल सरकार की राहत, 24 रुपये किलो बेचेगी प्याज

24 सितंबर 2019

प्लास्टिक से डीजल...
Delhi NCR

अब बेकार प्लास्टिक से तैयार डीजल से चलेंगे वाहन, शोध में पहली सफलता

24 सितंबर 2019

delhi chanakyapuri case registered against a man for bursting crackers under section 188
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः आधी रात को पटाखा जलाने पर दर्ज हुआ केस, छह माह तक की हो सकती है जेल

23 सितंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

जन्मदिन की पार्टी में चलाईं गोलियां, आरोपी गिरफ्तार

24 सितंबर 2019

