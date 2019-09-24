शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Hardware engineer big revealing in police inquiry after wife killed and chopped her body

मैं पत्नी से बुहत प्यार करता था, पर उसकी पड़ोसी युवक से नजदीकियां थीं, पति का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Tue, 24 Sep 2019 08:41 AM IST
आरोपी ने पुलिस के सामने किया खुलासा
1 of 6
आरोपी ने पुलिस के सामने किया खुलासा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
राजधानी दिल्ली के प्रेम नगर इलाके में शनिवार रात युवक ने अवैध संबंध के शक में पत्नी की गला घोंटकर हत्या और शव के टुकड़े करने के मामले में आरोपी हार्डवेयर इंजीनियर पति ने चौंकाने वाला खुलासा किया है। पुलिस उसकी दास्तां सुनकर हैरान रह गई। हार्डवेयर इंजीनियर ने एक सप्ताह पहले ही पत्नी की हत्या कर शव को ठिकाने लगाने की साजिश रच ली थी। मारने और सुबूत मिटाने के तरीके के लिए उसने टीवी पर क्राइम के सीरियल देखे और इंटरनेट पर सर्च भी किया था। आरोपी से पूछताछ में इस बात का खुलासा हुआ है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
घर बैठे सर्वपितृ अमावस्या को गया में अर्पित करें अपने समस्त पितरों को तर्पण, होंगे सभी पूर्वज एक साथ प्रसन्न - 28 सितम्बर 2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन
murder love affair illegal relation delhi police
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

allahabad university
Prayagraj

इलाहाबाद विविः स्थापना दिवस में बवाल, हिरासत में चार छात्र

24 सितंबर 2019

Garbage from 10 years found in Gomukh iit roorkee student collected during campaign
Dehradun

गंगा के उद्गम स्थल गोमुख की बदहाली का आलम, पत्थरों के बीच मिला 10 साल पुराना कूड़ा, तस्वीरें...

24 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
Invertis university

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
हादसे के बाद परिचालक को पीटा
Meerut

हादसे में महिला की मौत और हाईवे पर जमकर हंगामा, गुस्साए लोगों ने परिचालक को धुना, देखें तस्वीरें

24 सितंबर 2019

prayagraj me flood
Prayagraj

प्रयागराजः गंगा-यमुना खतरे के निशान से नीचे, तीन दिन बाद राहत की उम्मीद

24 सितंबर 2019

सर्वपितृ अमावस्या को गया में अर्पित करें अपने समस्त पितरों को तर्पण, होंगे सभी पूर्वज प्रसन्न, 28 सितम्बर
Astrology Services

सर्वपितृ अमावस्या को गया में अर्पित करें अपने समस्त पितरों को तर्पण, होंगे सभी पूर्वज प्रसन्न, 28 सितम्बर
prayagraj me flood
Prayagraj

प्रयागराजः यमुना के बाद गंगा के भी तेवर पड़े नरम

24 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

सोमवार का पूरा दिन बारिश के नाम रहा
Kanpur

मौसम ने ली करवट, यूपी के तमाम शहरों में सुबह से शाम तक हुई बारिश, देखें चहकती हुई तस्वीरें...

24 सितंबर 2019

ताजमहल के साथ अन्य दर्शनीय स्थल
Agra

गुमनाम धरोहरें: ताजमहल के साथ ये स्मारक भी हैं बेमिसाल खूबसूरत, सैलानी देखकर हो जाएंगे 'कायल'

24 सितंबर 2019

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
Invertis university

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
विज्ञापन
पंगत में बैठकर खाना खाते किसान
Agra

जब मंडलायुक्त कार्यालय पर पंगत में बैठ गए सैकड़ों किसान, खाने लगे पूजी-सब्जी

24 सितंबर 2019

एंबुलेंस ने मिलने पर गोद में ले जाता पिता
Kanpur

एंबुलेंस की हड़ताल से हलकान हुए मरीज, तड़पकर निकली एक की जान, कोई गोद में तो कोई रिक्शे पर लेकर भागा

23 सितंबर 2019

सर्वपितृ अमावस्या को गया में अर्पित करें अपने समस्त पितरों को तर्पण, होंगे सभी पूर्वज प्रसन्न, 28 सितम्बर
Astrology Services

सर्वपितृ अमावस्या को गया में अर्पित करें अपने समस्त पितरों को तर्पण, होंगे सभी पूर्वज प्रसन्न, 28 सितम्बर
ईवीएम मशीन खराब होने के बाद लोगों ने घंटो किया वोट डालने का इंतजार
Kanpur

उपचुनाव: 20 बूथों पर ईवीएम खराब होने से घंटों बाधित रहा मतदान, चुनाव आयोग के दावों की खुली पोल

23 सितंबर 2019

बॉल छीनने की कोशिश करते टीम के खिलाड़ी
Kanpur

हॉकी नेशनल चैंपियनशिप: यूपी का कर्नाटक से हुआ कांटे का मुकाबला, हर पल के साथ दर्शकों में बढ़ा रोमांच

23 सितंबर 2019

महाराजा हरि सिंह के जन्मदिवस पर जम्मू में डोगरा सभा की रैली
Jammu

महाराजा हरि सिंह का 125वां जन्मदिवस, जम्मू में निकाली रैली, तस्वीरों में देखिए कुछ इस रहा माहौल

23 सितंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

नए ट्रैफिक नियमः वाहन बीमा कराते वक्त बरतें सावधानी, हाईवे पर नहीं होगी परेशानी

23 सितंबर 2019

अवैध मिट्टी खनन
Meerut

रात होते ही यहां घनघनाने लगती हैं जेसीबी, दौड़ते हैं डंफर दनादन, साठगांठ से हो रहा अवैध मिट्टी खनन

23 सितंबर 2019

कश्मीर में लगे बाजार
Jammu

अनुच्छेद 370 हटने के 50वें दिन घाटी के कुछ ऐसे हैं हालात, तस्वीरों में देखिए हाल-ए-कश्मीर

23 सितंबर 2019

अवैध वेंडर
Lucknow

60 ट्रेनों में नहीं है पैंट्रीकार, अवैध वेंडरों के भरोसे यात्री, मनमाने रेट पर सामान खरीदने को मजबूर

23 सितंबर 2019

this week in delhi ncr weather will be pleasant light rain with thunders likely to happen
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में पूरे सप्ताह मौसम रहेगा सुहाना, हो सकती है हल्की बारिश

23 सितंबर 2019

फिरौती का आरोपी संजय सिंह
Bareilly

चिन्मयानंद प्रकरण: ड्राइवर ने खोला चौंकाने वाला राज, बताई पीड़िता और उसके दोस्तों की करतूत

23 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

डीएल बनवाने से पहले बताना होगा जरूरी, ये 'खास काम' करना चाहते हैं या नहीं

23 सितंबर 2019

शव रखकर प्रदर्शन करते सलीम के परिवारीजन
Lucknow

पुलिस की गाड़ी ने स्कूटी सवार दंपती को मारी टक्कर, युवक की मौत, पत्नी व बेटे की हालत गंभीर

23 सितंबर 2019

समाजवादी पार्टी के विधायक नाहिद हसन
Meerut

पुलिस को इस जिले में मिली सपा विधायक नाहिद हसन की लोकेशन, जल्द हो सकती है गिरफ्तारी

23 सितंबर 2019

आरोपी ने पुलिस के सामने किया खुलासा
आरोपी ने पुलिस के सामने किया खुलासा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
महिला की मौत
महिला की मौत - फोटो : Amar Ujala
शव के टुकड़े निकालती पुलिस
शव के टुकड़े निकालती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दिल्ली में पत्नी की हत्या
दिल्ली में पत्नी की हत्या - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर पुलिस और लोग
मौके पर पुलिस और लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

Chinmayanand Case| ड्राइवर ने खोला पीड़िता और उसके दोस्तों का चौंकाने वाला राज

चिन्मयानंद प्रकरण में ड्राइवर ने पीड़िता और उसके दोस्तों का चौंकाने वाला राज खोला है। इस राज के खुलने के बाद इस पूरे मामले में नया मोड़ देखने को मिल रहा है।

23 सितंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 8:29

बच्चों संग रोज डे मनाने पहुंचे अर्जुन कपूर, फिर लाल रंग से सजाया मुंबई का मशहूर वर्ली सी लिंक

23 सितंबर 2019

खालिद जहांगीर 1:36

भाजपा प्रवक्ता ने यूएनएचआरसी में कहा- पाकिस्तान ने हमारे बगीचों को कब्रगाह बना दिया

23 सितंबर 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी, डोनाल्ड ट्रंप 1:28

हाउडी मोदी में पीएम जलवा देख जाम्यांग ने किया ट्वीट- झुकती है दुनिया झुकाने वाला चाहिए

23 सितंबर 2019

बिग बॉस 13 2:40

Bigg Boss 13: ऐसा शानदार होगा 'बिग बॉस 13' का हाउस, नए सीजन में होगा खास धमाल

23 सितंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited