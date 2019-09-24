मैं पत्नी से बुहत प्यार करता था, पर उसकी पड़ोसी युवक से नजदीकियां थीं, पति का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

{"_id":"5d8989638ebc3e93c8165c01","slug":"hardware-engineer-big-revealing-in-police-inquiry-after-wife-killed-and-chopped-her-body","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0941\u0939\u0924 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e, \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0938\u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0938\u0940 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u091c\u0926\u0940\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0925\u0940\u0902, \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आरोपी ने पुलिस के सामने किया खुलासा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d8989638ebc3e93c8165c01","slug":"hardware-engineer-big-revealing-in-police-inquiry-after-wife-killed-and-chopped-her-body","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0941\u0939\u0924 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e, \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0938\u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0938\u0940 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u091c\u0926\u0940\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0925\u0940\u0902, \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d8989638ebc3e93c8165c01","slug":"hardware-engineer-big-revealing-in-police-inquiry-after-wife-killed-and-chopped-her-body","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0941\u0939\u0924 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e, \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0938\u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0938\u0940 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u091c\u0926\u0940\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0925\u0940\u0902, \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
महिला की मौत
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
{"_id":"5d8989638ebc3e93c8165c01","slug":"hardware-engineer-big-revealing-in-police-inquiry-after-wife-killed-and-chopped-her-body","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0941\u0939\u0924 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e, \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0938\u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0938\u0940 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u091c\u0926\u0940\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0925\u0940\u0902, \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शव के टुकड़े निकालती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d8989638ebc3e93c8165c01","slug":"hardware-engineer-big-revealing-in-police-inquiry-after-wife-killed-and-chopped-her-body","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0941\u0939\u0924 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e, \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0938\u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0938\u0940 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u091c\u0926\u0940\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0925\u0940\u0902, \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दिल्ली में पत्नी की हत्या
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d8989638ebc3e93c8165c01","slug":"hardware-engineer-big-revealing-in-police-inquiry-after-wife-killed-and-chopped-her-body","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0941\u0939\u0924 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e, \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0938\u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0938\u0940 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u091c\u0926\u0940\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0925\u0940\u0902, \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मौके पर पुलिस और लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला