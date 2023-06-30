शराब के शौकीनों के लिए काम की खबर: दिल्ली मेट्रो में दो बोतलें ले जा सकेंगे यात्री, विशेष कमेटी ने लिया निर्णय

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
Delhi Metro Liquor Policy: शराब का सेवन करने वाले लोगों के लिए अच्छी खबर है। वह अब मेट्रो में सीलबंद शराब की दो बोलतों को साथ ले जा सकेंगे। डीएमआरसी और सीआईएसएफ के अधिकारियों की एक समिति ने इस पर निर्णय लिया है।
DMRC issues official statement - Two sealed bottles of alcohol per person is allowed to be carried on the Delhi Metro at par with the provisions on the Airport Express Line. A committee comprising officials from CISF and DMRC have reviewed the earlier order. As per an earlier… pic.twitter.com/JPI9QBu95w— ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2023
