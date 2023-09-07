G-20 Summit: राजधानी में आज से आने लगेंगे जी20 देशों के मेहमान, एलजी ने लिया तैयारियों का जायजा

असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
8 सितंबर से भारत में जी20 का समिट की शुरुआत होने जा रही है। उससे पहले यानी कि आज जी 20 देशों के मेहमान भारत आएंगे। अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन भारत पहुंच रहे हैं। विदेशी मेहमानों के भारत आने से पहले सुरक्षा के कई कड़े इंतजाम किए गए हैं। 20 शिखर सम्मेलन से पहले दिल्ली के एलजी वीके सक्सेना ने शहर की तैयारियों और साफ-सफाई का जायजा लिया।
सभी विभागों ने झोंकी पूरी ताकत
#WATCH | Ahead of the upcoming G20 Summit, Delhi LG VK Saxena takes stock of preparations & cleanliness of the city.
(Visuals near Pragati Maidan area) pic.twitter.com/WwbDPDYYLk — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2023
