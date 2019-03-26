शहर चुनें

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accuses Centre of blocking Lokpal Bill for four years

अरविंद केजरीवाल ने लोकपाल बिल रोकने का केंद्र पर लगाया आरोप

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, दिल्ली Updated Tue, 26 Mar 2019 05:39 PM IST
अरविंद केजरीवाल
अरविंद केजरीवाल
दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने केंद्र पर लोकपाल बिल को रोकने का आरोप लगाया। न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक केजरीवाल ने केंद्र पर इसके लिए आरोप लगाते हुए कहा चार साल से केंद्र सरकार इस बिल को रोक कर बैठी है। 
arvind kejriwal delhi lokpal bill लोकपाल बिल दिल्ली अरविंद केजरीवाल केजरीवाल
