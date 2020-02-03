शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Live

Delhi Elections 2020: चुनावी समर में आज उतरेंगे मोदी, आप-कांग्रेस भी झोकेंगे ताकत

चुनाव डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 03 Feb 2020 11:04 AM IST
Delhi Assembly elections 2020 modi rally BJP Congress AAP amit shah kejriwal updates
दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020 - फोटो : amar ujala
लाइव अपडेट

11:02 AM, 03-Feb-2020

नड्डा ने केजरीवाल पर बोला हमला

भाजपा अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा ने ट्वीट कर केजरीवाल पर हमला बोला, उन्होंने कहा केजरीवाल  जी, आपके झूठे वादों की लिस्ट इतनी लंबी है कि खत्म ही नहीं होती.. आपने दिल्ली मे यूरोप जैसी सड़कें बनाने का वादा किया था। लेकिन आपने दिल्ली की सड़कों का बुरा हाल कर दिया।

सड़क में गड्डे नहीं है,गड्डों मे सड़के है।

दिल्ली की जनता आपको इन सड़कों पर आने की चुनौती दे रही है।

10:52 AM, 03-Feb-2020
दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री और आम आदमी पार्टी के संयोजक अरविंद केजरीवाल का द्वारका में रोड शो। द्वारका विधानसभा से विनय कुमार मिश्रा आम आदमी पार्टी के उम्मीदवार है। 
 
 
10:47 AM, 03-Feb-2020

आप का नया नाम मुस्लिम लीग होना चाहिए

कपिल मिश्रा, मॉडल टाउन विधानसभा क्षेत्र से भाजपा के उम्मीदवार ने कहा दिल्ली में वाहनों को आग लगाई गई और पुलिस के साथ मारपीट की गई। इसके पीछे आम आदमी पार्टी (आप) और कांग्रेस हैं। अरविंद केजरीवाल जिन्ना की राजनीति कर रहे है, आम आदमी पार्टी का नया नाम मुस्लिम लीग होना चाहिए।
 
10:37 AM, 03-Feb-2020

विशेष रवि के चुनावी हलफनामे पर सवाल

करोल बाग से भाजपा प्रत्याशी योगेंद्र चांदोलिया ने कहा कि आम आदमी पार्टी के उम्मीदवार विशेष रवि द्वारा साल 2013, 2015 के चुनावी हलफनामे में उनके द्वारा दी गई शैक्षिक योग्यता अलग-अलग हैं। मैंने इसके लिए रिटर्निंग ऑफिसर से शिकायत की है। .
 
10:23 AM, 03-Feb-2020

Delhi Elections 2020: चुनावी समर में आज उतरेंगे मोदी, आप-कांग्रेस भी झोकेंगे ताकत

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव में अब कुछ ही दिन बाकि हैं। भाजपा की ओर से आज प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी मैदान में उतरंगे। अगले कुछ दिनों तक दिल्ली में दिग्गजों के बीच धुआंधार घमासान देखने को मिलेगा। बड़े-बड़े नेता जनसभाओं के जरिए भीड़ जुटाकर ताकत का अहसास कराएंगे।

आज से बड़े नेताओं की रैलियों का सिलसिला शुरू हो जाएगा। एक तरफ पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी प्रचार में उतरेंगे तो दूसरी तरफ सोनिया गांधी, राहुल गांधी और प्रियंका गांधी भी चुनाव प्रचार करेंगे। आम आदमी पार्टी की ओर से केजरीवाल समेत अन्य शीर्ष नेता कमान संभालेंगे। 
delhi election 2020 election delhi assembly election 2020 delhi election commission
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Safalta

