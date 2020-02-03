Delhi Elections 2020: चुनावी समर में आज उतरेंगे मोदी, आप-कांग्रेस भी झोकेंगे ताकत

LiveDelhi Elections 2020: चुनावी समर में आज उतरेंगे मोदी, आप-कांग्रेस भी झोकेंगे ताकत
केजरीवाल जी,आपके झूठे वादों की लिस्ट इतनी लंबी है कि खत्म ही नहीं होती..— Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) February 3, 2020
आपने दिल्ली मे यूरोप जैसी सड़कें बनाने का वादा किया था। लेकिन आपने दिल्ली की सड़कों का बुरा हाल कर दिया।
सड़क मे गड्डे नहीं है,गड्डों मे सड़के है।
दिल्ली की जनता आपको इन सड़कों पर आने की चुनौती दे रही है। pic.twitter.com/TGnQ1L7OJd
Delhi Chief Minister & AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal holds a roadshow in Dwarka. Vinay Kumar Mishra is the party's candidate from Dwarka assembly constituency. #DelhiElections pic.twitter.com/ZdcLEGjiW6— ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2020
Kapil Mishra, BJP candidate from Model Town assembly constituency: Vehicles were set ablaze & cops were thrashed in Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) & Congress are behind it. Arvind Kejriwal is doing the politics of Jinnah, AAP's new name should be Muslim League. #DelhiElections2020 pic.twitter.com/K5g47LgMwc— ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2020
BJP candidate from Delhi's Karol Bagh,Yogendra Chandolia: The affidavit submitted by Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Karol Bagh,Vishesh Ravi in 2013,2015 & for this election, state different educational qualifications. I've given a written complaint to the returning officer on it. pic.twitter.com/8gMw6epsDY— ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2020
