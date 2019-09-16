शहर चुनें

दिल्लीः राष्ट्रपति भवन के पास उड़ा रहे थे ड्रोन, अमेरिकी पिता-पुत्र हिरासत में

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 16 Sep 2019 09:21 AM IST
फाइल फोटो
दिल्ली पुलिस ने राष्ट्रपति भवन के पास ड्रोन उड़ाने के आरोप में एक अमेरिकी पिता-पुत्र को हिरासत में ले लिया। दोनों को हिरासत में लेकर पुलिस उनसे पूछताछ कर रही है।
गौरतलब है कि 14 सितंबर को दो अमेरिकी नागरिक राष्ट्रपति भवन के पास ड्रोन उड़ाते पाए गए थे, जिन्हें बाद में पुलिस ने हिरासत में ले लिया।

हालांकि अभी इस मामले में ज्यादा जानकारी नहीं मिल सकी है कि ये लोग क्यों राष्ट्रपति भवन के बाहर ड्रोन उड़ा रहे थे और इनका क्या मकसद है। पुलिस इन दोनों से पूछताछ कर मामले की जांच कर रही है।

 
