दिल्लीः राष्ट्रपति भवन के पास उड़ा रहे थे ड्रोन, अमेरिकी पिता-पुत्र हिरासत में

Delhi Police have taken a father-son duo into custody for flying drone near Rashtrapati Bhavan on September 14. Both are United States citizens. Further investigation underway. pic.twitter.com/8RqrjefMgM— ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2019
रेड लाइन के सीलमपुर मेट्रो स्टेशन के नजदीक पावर लाइन पर चीनी मांझा आ गया। इसके बाद हुई स्पार्किंग से रेड लाइन पर मेट्रो की सेवा कुछ देर के लिए प्रभावित रही।
16 सितंबर 2019