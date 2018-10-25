शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   CISF seized 14 kg drugs from a foreign national last night at Delhi airport

दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट पर पकड़ा गया 14 किलो ड्रग्स, सीआईएसएफ ने विदेशी नागरिक को किया गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 25 Oct 2018 01:26 PM IST
Drugs
Drugs - फोटो : ANI
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली के इंदिरा गांधी अंतरराष्ट्रीय इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट पर सीआईएसएफ ने एक विदेशी नागरिक से 14 किलो ड्रग्स बरामद किया है। आरोपी कैथे एयरलाइंस के फ्लाइट से सफर कर रहा था। 
विज्ञापन
जानकारी के अनुसार बुधवार रात को केन्द्रीय औद्योगिक सुरक्षा बल ने कैथे एयरलाइंस से सफर कर रहे एक विदेशी नागरिक से 14 किलो ड्रग्स बरामद किया। जिसके बाद उक्त आरोपी को हिरासत में ले लिया गया। कैथे एयरलाइंस का मुख्यालय हांगकांग में स्थित है।

हाल में ही दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट पर ड्रग्स बरामद होने की कई घटनाए सामने आई हैं। जिसके बाद सुरक्षा एजेंसियों ने अपनी सतर्कता को बढ़ा दिया है। 


 

Recommended

Bollywood

अंगूरी भाभी पर मेहरबान हुए सलमान खान, बिग बॉस की विनर बनने का भी मिला ईनाम

24 अक्टूबर 2018

Shilpa Shinde
Shilpa Shinde
shilpa shinde
shilpa shinde
Bollywood

अंगूरी भाभी पर मेहरबान हुए सलमान खान, बिग बॉस की विनर बनने का भी मिला ईनाम

24 अक्टूबर 2018

Bollywood

32 साल बाद आलिया भट्ट की मां ने आलोक नाथ पर किया बड़ा खुलासा, बोलीं- 'शराब पीने के बाद...'

25 अक्टूबर 2018

Soni Razdan and Alok Nath
Buniyaad
soni razdan and alia bhatt
mahesh bhatt, soni razdan
Bollywood

32 साल बाद आलिया भट्ट की मां ने आलोक नाथ पर किया बड़ा खुलासा, बोलीं- 'शराब पीने के बाद...'

25 अक्टूबर 2018

Cricket News

VIDEO: विराट कोहली ने रचा इतिहास, सचिन का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ बने सबसे तेज दस हजारी

24 अक्टूबर 2018

विराट कोहली
Cricket News

VIDEO: विराट कोहली ने रचा इतिहास, सचिन का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ बने सबसे तेज दस हजारी

24 अक्टूबर 2018

होटल में महिला के साथ सेल्फी लेते दरोगा
Meerut

दरोगा पिटाई मामला: सेल्फी में फंस गई दरोगा की 'विवेचना', इन ताजा तस्वीरों से खुले अहम राज

24 अक्टूबर 2018

Bollywood

2 साल की बच्ची घर में अकेली और मां की मौत, रोंगटे खड़े कर देगा पीहू का ये ट्रेलर

24 अक्टूबर 2018

pihu
pihu
pihu
pihu
Bollywood

2 साल की बच्ची घर में अकेली और मां की मौत, रोंगटे खड़े कर देगा पीहू का ये ट्रेलर

24 अक्टूबर 2018

Bollywood

सलमान खान को पहले ही मिल गई थी चेतावनी, आयुष शर्मा पर दाव खेल कर लिया बड़ा नुकसान

24 अक्टूबर 2018

salman khan,ayush sharma
पति आयुष और भाई सलमान के साथ अर्पिता
लवरात्रि
loveratri
Bollywood

सलमान खान को पहले ही मिल गई थी चेतावनी, आयुष शर्मा पर दाव खेल कर लिया बड़ा नुकसान

24 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
igi airport news delhi crime news
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Pink Line Metro Trilokpuri-Shiv Vihar section starts up to 31 October
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीवालों को दिवाली से पहले मिल सकता है पिंक लाइन मेट्रो का तोहफा

25 अक्टूबर 2018

wife filed report against husband who married another women by triple talaq
India News

नई बीवी के साथ ऐश नहीं करने दूंगी मियां... अब भिजवाऊंगी जेल

25 अक्टूबर 2018

two businessmen arrested who established first bitcoin atm in india
India News

बेंगलुरू में देश का पहला बिटकॉइन एटीएम लगाने वाले दो कारोबारी गिरफ्तार

25 अक्टूबर 2018

Delhi University
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली विश्वविद्यालय में 9 विषयों के पाठ्यक्रम को मंजूरी, कांचा इलैया की पुस्तकों पर रोक

25 अक्टूबर 2018

भलस्वा लैंडफिल साइट
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: मीथेन गैस धधका रही भलस्वा लैंडफिल, हवा में घुल रहा जहर 

25 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
Son of Tausif miyan went to Sharjah to do lobby for his father
India News

तौसीफ मियां की पैरवी के लिए शारजाह रवाना हुआ बेटा, आज हो सकती है सुनवाई

25 अक्टूबर 2018

barak missile
India News

जानिए क्या है बराक-8 मिसाइल की खासियत, परमाणु हथियार ले जाने में भी है सक्षम

24 अक्टूबर 2018

आजम खां (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सपा के फायरब्रांड नेता आजम खां बोले- मैं भाजपा की राजनीतिक ‘आइटम गर्ल’

24 अक्टूबर 2018

Female prisoners will end Karva Chauth's fast through video conference
Shimla

वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग के जरिये करवा चौथ का व्रत तोड़ेंगी महिला कैदी

24 अक्टूबर 2018

रघुबर दास
Jharkhand

झारखंड सरकार का फैसलाः सरकारी कर्मियों को गलती से ज्यादा दिया गया भुगतान नहीं लिया जाएगा वापस

24 अक्टूबर 2018

Most Read

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः स्कूल टॉयलेट के टैंकर में मिला नरकंकाल, दहशत में लोग, स्कूल नहीं पहुंचे बच्चे

देश की राजधानी दिल्ली के एक इलाके में उस वक्त हड़कंप मच गया जब एक नगर निगम के स्कूल में नरकंकाल मिलने की सनसनीखेज घटना का खुलासा हुआ। घटना सामने आते ही जंगल में आग की तरह फैल गई।

25 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
Dengue symptoms change without fever and headache patients platelets down
Delhi NCR

डेंगू ने बदला अपना रूप, बुखार और सिरदर्द के बिना हो रही बीमारी, ऐसे लक्षण दिखे तो नहीं करें इग्नोर

24 अक्टूबर 2018

Pink Line Metro Trilokpuri-Shiv Vihar section starts up to 31 October
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीवालों को दिवाली से पहले मिल सकता है पिंक लाइन मेट्रो का तोहफा

25 अक्टूबर 2018

दिल्ली कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष अजय माकन
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में कांग्रेस की हालत से आलाकमान चिंतित, माकन के पद पर रहने को लेकर फैसला जल्द 

25 अक्टूबर 2018

Women clerk fraud 52 million from Railways, showing fake postings
Delhi NCR

रेलवे की महिला क्लर्क ने की 52 लाख की धोखाधड़ी, फर्जी पोस्टिंग दिखाकर खातों में पहुंचाई सैलरी

25 अक्टूबर 2018

Delhi University
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली विश्वविद्यालय में 9 विषयों के पाठ्यक्रम को मंजूरी, कांचा इलैया की पुस्तकों पर रोक

25 अक्टूबर 2018

ashish pandey
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली के पांच सितारा होटल में बंदूक लहराने वाले आशीष पांडेय की जमानत याचिका खारिज

23 अक्टूबर 2018

Gurugram shootout Case- son of judge died in hospital today earlier morning
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्राम गोलीकांड: जज की पत्नी के बाद अस्पताल में जिंदगी की जंग लड़ रहे बेटे की मौत

23 अक्टूबर 2018

भलस्वा लैंडफिल साइट
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में हवा हुई ‘‘बेहद खराब’’, भलस्वा लैंडफिल साइट में आग बुझाने का काम जारी

24 अक्टूबर 2018

kidnapping
Delhi NCR

छठी कक्षा के छात्र को अगवा कर कुकर्म, आरोपी पेशी के दौरान पुलिस हिरासत से फरार 

24 अक्टूबर 2018

Related Videos

दिल्ली में पेट्रोल पंपों की हड़ताल से किसे मिला फायदा!

दिल्ली सरकार के पेट्रोल, डीजल पर वैट घटाने से इनकार के बाद सोमवार को राष्ट्रीय राजधानी के 400 पेट्रोल पंप और उनसे जुड़े सीएनजी पंप बंद रहे। दरअसल दिल्ली पेट्रोल डीलर्स एसोसिएशन यानि डीपीडीए ने बंद का एलान किया।

22 अक्टूबर 2018

पेट्रोल पंप 3:08

दिल्ली में पेट्रोल पंप बंद, केजरीवाल सरकार से तेल पर VAT घटाने की मांग

22 अक्टूबर 2018

PETROL PUMP 1:15

दिल्ली में हाहाकार, पेट्रोल पंप, टैक्सी समेत डीटीसी भी हड़ताल पर

22 अक्टूबर 2018

HORROR KILLING 0:54

संदिग्ध हालत में मिला युवक-युवती का शव, 'हॉरर किलिंग' की आशंका

18 अक्टूबर 2018

एक्सिडेंट 1:09

वजीराबाद फ्लाईओवर पर ट्रक से टकराई बस

17 अक्टूबर 2018

Related

Vijay Shekhar Sharma
Delhi NCR

मास्टरमाइंड सोनिया ने रची पेटीएम का डाटा लीक करने की साजिश, कंपनी को हो सकता था भारी नुकसान

22 अक्टूबर 2018

petrol pump strike
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः हड़ताल से सरकार को 12 और पंप मालिकों को 50 करोड़ का नुकसान, दी आंदोलन की धमकी

22 अक्टूबर 2018

Rohini Court
Delhi NCR

कोर्ट में वीडियो बनाना इंस्पेक्टर को पड़ा भारी, बन गया अदालत की अवमानना का मामला

24 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: तेहखंड में बनेगा वेस्ट टू एनर्जी प्लांट, कूड़े से 25 मेगावाट बिजली होगी तैयार

25 अक्टूबर 2018

नोएडा मेट्रो
Delhi NCR

महिला चालकों के हाथों में होगी ग्रेनो मेट्रो की कमान, डीएमआरसी देगा स्पेशल ट्रेनिंग

24 अक्टूबर 2018

रावण
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: रावण का पुतला जब्त कर थाने ले आई पुलिस, कोर्ट से लेनी होगी जमानत

20 अक्टूबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.