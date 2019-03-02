शहर चुनें

बुलंदशहर हिंसा: 38 आरोपियों के खिलाफ एसआईटी ने दाखिल की चार्जशीट, पांच हत्या के दोषी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बुलंदशहर Updated Sat, 02 Mar 2019 07:32 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
बुलंदशहर हिंसा मामले में एसआईटी ने चार्जशीट दाखिल कर दी है। इसमें 38 आरोपियों के नाम हैं। चार्जशीट में पांच आरोपियों को एसआईटी ने हत्या का दोषी माना है। 
जबकि 33 आरोपियों के खिलाफ हत्या की कोशिश समेत बलवे की अन्य धाराओं में चार्जशीट दाखिल की गई है। एसआईटी ने कोर्ट में 3300 पेज की केस डायरी और 103 पेज की चार्जशीट की पेश की है। अन्य फरार और एक गिरफ्तार आरोपी के खिलाफ अभी विवेचना जारी है। 

