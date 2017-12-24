Download App
मजेंटा लाइन का उद्घाटन करने पहुंचेंगे PM, जनसभा में भीड़ जुटाने को रात-द‌िन पसीना बहा रहे विधायक

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नोएडा

Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 07:20 PM IST
bjp mla sweating day and night to gather mass in pm modi rally during magenta metro line launch

मजेंटा लाइन उद्घाटन के दौरान पीएम मोदी की जनसभा के ल‌िए बना मंचPC: अमर उजाला

सोमवार को नोएडा में मजेंटा लाइन पर मेट्रो को हरी झंडी दिखाने के बाद जनसभा में अधिक से अधिक भीड़ जुटाने के लिए विधायक समेत भाजपाई जनसंपर्क करने में जुटे हैं।
रविवार को दादरी विधायक तेजपाल नागर ने सुनपुरा, भोला रावल, सैनी, खेरपुर खेडी, भनौता, कैलाशपुर, तिलपता, साकीपुर, दादरी, चिठेहरा, शाहपुर समेत गांवों में जनसंपर्क किया।

दादरी के विधायक तेजपाल नागर ने जनसंपर्क के दौरान लोगों को बताया कि नोएडा में मेट्रो के नए मजेंटा रूट का उद्घाटन प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के द्वारा 25 दिसंबर को किया जाएगा। नोएडा में होने वाले कार्यक्रम में उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ भी रहेंगे।

इस कार्यक्रम के चलते दादरी विधायक तेजपाल नागर पिछले कई दिनों से अलग-अलग गांवों में जाकर लोगों से अधिक से अधिक संख्या में कार्यक्रम में पहुंचने की अपील कर रहे है।

जनप्रतिनिधि तथा भाजपाइयों के द्वारा किया जा रहे प्रयास को देखते हुए 25 दिसंबर को प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के कार्यक्रम में भीड़ जुटने का अनुमान लगाया जा रहा है। वहीं जिला,नगर स्तर के पदाधिकारी अपने अपने स्तर से जनसभा में पहुंचने का अपील कर रहे है। जेवर विधायक ठाकुर धीरेंद्र सिंह भी भीड़ जुटाने के लिए जनसंपर्क करने में जुटे हैं।
