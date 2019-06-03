शहर चुनें

हिंडन एलिवेटेड रोड पर धू-धूकर जल उठी बाइक, महिला के ट्वीट से पहुंची यूपी 100 की मदद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गाजियाबाद Updated Mon, 03 Jun 2019 06:45 PM IST
हिंडन एलिवेटेड रोड पर बाइक में लगी आग
हिंडन एलिवेटेड रोड पर बाइक में लगी आग - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ख़बर सुनें
गाजियाबाद के हिंडन एलिवेटेड रोड पर चलने वाले वाहन चालकों में सोमवार दोपहर अफरा-तफरी मच गई जब एक बाइक धू-धूकर जल उठी। दिल्ली की ओर जा रही एक महिला ने उक्त घटनाक्रम का लाइव वीडियो बनाया और ट्वीट करते हुए गाजियाबाद पुलिस, यूपी 100 और दिल्ली ट्रैफिक पुलिस और दिल्ली पुलिस को टैग कर दिया।
वीडियो में स्पष्ट देखा जा सकता है कि बाइक जल रही है लेकिन चालक या अन्य कोई वहां मौजूद नहीं है। महिला के ट्वीट पर यूपी 100 ने रिप्लाई करते हुए लिखा मैडम आप चिंता मत करिए मदद जल्द से जल्द पहुंच रही है। हम आपकी शिकायत दर्ज कर रहे हैं।

हालांकि ये पता नहीं चल सका है कि यह किसकी बाइक थी और यह हादसा कैसे हुआ और बाइक सवार कहां है।


 

ghaziabad news hindon elevated road hindon elevated road news bike catches fire
