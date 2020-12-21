शहर चुनें
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Baba Ka Dhaba Kanta Prasad starts a new restaurant in Malviya Nagar

'बाबा का ढाबा' के मालिक कांता प्रसाद ने खोला नया रेस्त्रां, मदद के लिए लोगों का शुक्रिया अदा किया 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 21 Dec 2020 03:40 PM IST
विज्ञापन
बाबा का ढाबा के मालिक कांता प्रसाद
बाबा का ढाबा के मालिक कांता प्रसाद - फोटो : ANI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
हाल ही में सोशल मीडिया पर मशहूर हुए 'बाबा का ढाबा' के मालिक कांता प्रसाद ने दिल्ली के मालवीय नगर में नया रेस्त्रां शुरू किया है। इस मौके पर उन्होंने कहा कि हम बहुत खुश हैं, भगवान ने हम पर कृपा की है। मैं लोगों को हमारी मदद करने के लिए शुक्रिया करता हूं और अपील करता हूं वो हमारे रेस्त्रां में आएं। हम यहां भारतीय और चाइनीज व्यंजन बनाते हैं। 
विज्ञापन

 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states delhi ncr delhi baba ka dhaba kanta prasad new restaurant malviya nagar

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

पंचायत चुनाव
Bilaspur

हिमाचल प्रदेश: पंचायत चुनावों की अधिसूचना जारी, तीन चरणों में होगा मतदान

21 दिसंबर 2020

ममता बनर्जी-प्रशांत किशोर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

बंगाल: ममता ने प्रशांत किशोर को दिया अल्टीमेटम! पीके ने भाजपा को लेकर की ये भविष्यवाणी

21 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
सुजाता मंडल खान
India News

भाजपा को बंगाल में झटका, सांसद सौमित्र खान की पत्नी सुजाता मंडल टीएमसी में शामिल

21 दिसंबर 2020

ताजमहल में हुई फिल्म की शूटिंग
Agra

Taj Mahal: ताज के साये में अक्षय और सारा ने फरमाया 'इश्क', सामने आईं खूबसूरत तस्वीरें

21 दिसंबर 2020

आज शाम शनि और गुरु ग्रह के बीच की दूरी सिर्फ 0.1 डिग्री रह जाएगी
Astrology

आज 397 साल बाद बेहद करीब होंगे गुरु और शनि, सभी राशियों पर कैसा प्रभाव?

21 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
कोरोना वायरस
World

कोरोना का ये 'नया रूप' ज्यादा खतरनाक है? जानें वायरस से जुड़े ऐसे ही सवालों के जवाब

21 दिसंबर 2020

आगरा बैंक डकैती कांड
Agra

बैंक डकैती: 'ऑल ओके' कोड वर्ड मिलते ही लुटेरों ने डाला था 57 लाख का डाका, जानें किसने रची साजिश

21 दिसंबर 2020

गूगल ने नासा के साथ मिलकर बनाया डूडल
India News

इस महान संयोजन पर नासा और गूगल ने मिलकर बनाया डूडल, जानें क्या है खास

21 दिसंबर 2020

यो महेश
Cricket News

रोहित-पुजारा के साथ खेला विश्व कप, पहले IPL में ही छा गए, अब संन्यास की घोषणा

21 दिसंबर 2020

मिथुन चक्रवर्ती
Bollywood

निर्देशक विवेक अग्निहोत्री ने दी मिथुन चक्रवर्ती की हेल्थ अपडेट, सेट पर शूटिंग के दौरान हो गए थे बेहोश

21 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X