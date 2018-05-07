शहर चुनें

दिल्ली के गुजरांवाला में ढहा निर्माणाधीन बैंक्वेट हॉल, 10 से ज्यादा मजदूरों के दबे होने की आशंका

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 07 May 2018 06:53 PM IST
दिल्ली के गुजरांवाला इलाके में उस वक्त अफरा-तफरी मच गई जब एक निर्माणाधीन बैंक्वेट हॉल ढह गया। इस हादसे में 10 से भी ज्यादा मजदूरों के मलबे में दबे होने की आशंका है।
बता दें कि दिल्ली के गुजरांवाला टाउन में एक बैंक्वेट हॉल का निर्माण कार्य चल रहा था। सोमवार शाम को अचानक निर्माण कार्य के दौरान ही निर्माण ढह गया। आशंका जताई जा रही है कि इसमें 10 से ज्यादा मजदूर फंसे हुए हैं। मौके पर राहत और बचाव कार्य के लिए पुलिस व अन्य लोग पहुंच चुके हैं।

 
