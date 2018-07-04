शहर चुनें

सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले को भाजपा और आप ने बताई अपनी-अपनी जीत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 04 Jul 2018 12:31 PM IST
केजरीवाल
दिल्ली का बॉस कौन होगा इस पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट का फैसला आ जाने के बाद दिल्ली सरकार इसे अपने लिए बड़ी जीत मान रही है। वहीं विपक्ष इसे केजरीवाल सरकार की करारी हार मान रहा है। इस फैसले के आने के बाद पक्ष-विपक्ष सभी की प्रतिक्रियाएं आनी शुरू हो गई हैं।
इस पर दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने भी ट्वीट कर इसे दिल्ली की जनता की बड़ी जीत बताया है। उन्होंने लिखा- दिल्ली की जनता की बड़ी जीत...लोकतंत्र की भी बड़ी जीत। वहीं आप के बागी नेता कपिल मिश्रा ने भी इस फैसले के बाद ट्वीट किया और कहा कि, सबकुछ फिर से वही हो गया। दिल्ली को पूर्ण राज्य का दर्जा नहीं मिल सकता। एलजी शासक हैं। 239 एए के अनुसार कैबिनेट से लेनी होगी सलाह। मुझे लगता है कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने जो कहा है वो बेहद स्पष्ट है। संविधान के आर्टिकल 239(एए) के मुताबिक दिल्ली एक राज्य नहीं है, यह एक केंद्र शासित राज्य है। अगर दिल्ली सरकार और उपराज्यपाल अगर साथ मिलकर काम नहीं करेंगे तो दिल्ली में परेशानियां आएंगी। हमने 15 साल तक दिल्ली में सरकार चलाई तब तो को परेशानी नहीं हुई। वहीं दिल्ली के डिप्टी सीएम मनीष सिसोदिया ने इसे लैंडमार्क डिसिजन करार दिया है। सिसोदिया ने कहा कि यह सुप्रीम कोर्ट का एक ऐतिहासिक फैसला है। अब दिल्ली सरकार को उसकी फाइलें एलजी के पास सहमति के लिए नहीं भेजनी होंगी, अब काम भी नहीं रुकेगा। मैं सुप्रीम कोर्ट का धन्यवाद करता हूं। यह लोकतंत्र की बड़ी जीत है।

 
anil baijal arvind kejriwal supreme court

