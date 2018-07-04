वहीं आप के बागी नेता कपिल मिश्रा ने भी इस फैसले के बाद ट्वीट किया और कहा कि, सबकुछ फिर से वही हो गया। दिल्ली को पूर्ण राज्य का दर्जा नहीं मिल सकता। एलजी शासक हैं। 239 एए के अनुसार कैबिनेट से लेनी होगी सलाह।
A big victory for the people of Delhi...a big victory for democracy...— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 4, 2018
मुझे लगता है कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने जो कहा है वो बेहद स्पष्ट है। संविधान के आर्टिकल 239(एए) के मुताबिक दिल्ली एक राज्य नहीं है, यह एक केंद्र शासित राज्य है। अगर दिल्ली सरकार और उपराज्यपाल अगर साथ मिलकर काम नहीं करेंगे तो दिल्ली में परेशानियां आएंगी। हमने 15 साल तक दिल्ली में सरकार चलाई तब तो को परेशानी नहीं हुई।
Things are back to square one— Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) July 4, 2018
- Delhi can't be a Full State
- LG is "administrator"
- Bound by aid and advise of cabinet "subject to 239aa"
Lessons -
-Kejriwal should STOP drama if Full statehood
- All should work together for Delhi
वहीं दिल्ली के डिप्टी सीएम मनीष सिसोदिया ने इसे लैंडमार्क डिसिजन करार दिया है। सिसोदिया ने कहा कि यह सुप्रीम कोर्ट का एक ऐतिहासिक फैसला है। अब दिल्ली सरकार को उसकी फाइलें एलजी के पास सहमति के लिए नहीं भेजनी होंगी, अब काम भी नहीं रुकेगा। मैं सुप्रीम कोर्ट का धन्यवाद करता हूं। यह लोकतंत्र की बड़ी जीत है।
I think what SC has said is very clear. As per Article 239 (AA) of the Constitution, Delhi is not a state,it is a UT.If Delhi Govt&LG don't work together then Delhi will face problems. Congress ruled Delhi for 15 years, no conflict took place then: Sheila Dikshit, Former Delhi CM pic.twitter.com/UhRLmovOKN— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2018
Its a landmark judgement by Supreme Court. Now Delhi Govt will not have to send their files to LG for approval, now work will not be stalled. I thank the SC, its a big win for democracy Manish Sisodia,Delhi Deputy Chief Minister pic.twitter.com/U2Pa3jDkSz— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
यूपी के लाखों बीएड पास अभ्यर्थियों के लिए खुशी का मौका है। अब वो भी प्राथमिक विद्यालयों में शिक्षक बन सकेंगे। राष्ट्रीय अध्यापक शिक्षा परिषद (एनसीटीई) ने अधिसूचना में संशोधन करते हुए बीएड को भी शामिल कर लिया है।
4 जुलाई 2018