दिल्ली का बॉस कौन होगा इस पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट का फैसला आ जाने के बाद दिल्ली सरकार इसे अपने लिए बड़ी जीत मान रही है। वहीं विपक्ष इसे केजरीवाल सरकार की करारी हार मान रहा है। इस फैसले के आने के बाद पक्ष-विपक्ष सभी की प्रतिक्रियाएं आनी शुरू हो गई हैं।



इस पर दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने भी ट्वीट कर इसे दिल्ली की जनता की बड़ी जीत बताया है। उन्होंने लिखा- दिल्ली की जनता की बड़ी जीत...लोकतंत्र की भी बड़ी जीत। वहीं आप के बागी नेता कपिल मिश्रा ने भी इस फैसले के बाद ट्वीट किया और कहा कि, सबकुछ फिर से वही हो गया। दिल्ली को पूर्ण राज्य का दर्जा नहीं मिल सकता। एलजी शासक हैं। 239 एए के अनुसार कैबिनेट से लेनी होगी सलाह। मुझे लगता है कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने जो कहा है वो बेहद स्पष्ट है। संविधान के आर्टिकल 239(एए) के मुताबिक दिल्ली एक राज्य नहीं है, यह एक केंद्र शासित राज्य है। अगर दिल्ली सरकार और उपराज्यपाल अगर साथ मिलकर काम नहीं करेंगे तो दिल्ली में परेशानियां आएंगी। हमने 15 साल तक दिल्ली में सरकार चलाई तब तो को परेशानी नहीं हुई। वहीं दिल्ली के डिप्टी सीएम मनीष सिसोदिया ने इसे लैंडमार्क डिसिजन करार दिया है। सिसोदिया ने कहा कि यह सुप्रीम कोर्ट का एक ऐतिहासिक फैसला है। अब दिल्ली सरकार को उसकी फाइलें एलजी के पास सहमति के लिए नहीं भेजनी होंगी, अब काम भी नहीं रुकेगा। मैं सुप्रीम कोर्ट का धन्यवाद करता हूं। यह लोकतंत्र की बड़ी जीत है।





A big victory for the people of Delhi...a big victory for democracy... — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 4, 2018

Things are back to square one



- Delhi can't be a Full State



- LG is "administrator"



- Bound by aid and advise of cabinet "subject to 239aa"



Lessons -



-Kejriwal should STOP drama if Full statehood



- All should work together for Delhi — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) July 4, 2018

I think what SC has said is very clear. As per Article 239 (AA) of the Constitution, Delhi is not a state,it is a UT.If Delhi Govt&LG don't work together then Delhi will face problems. Congress ruled Delhi for 15 years, no conflict took place then: Sheila Dikshit, Former Delhi CM pic.twitter.com/UhRLmovOKN — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2018

Its a landmark judgement by Supreme Court. Now Delhi Govt will not have to send their files to LG for approval, now work will not be stalled. I thank the SC, its a big win for democracy Manish Sisodia,Delhi Deputy Chief Minister pic.twitter.com/U2Pa3jDkSz — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2018

