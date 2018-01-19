Download App
हाईकोर्ट आज ही करेगी AAP के 20 व‌िधायकों की अयोग्यता पर सुनवाई

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 19 Jan 2018 05:03 PM IST
aam admi party approached high court against election commission to disqualify 20 aap mlas
लाभ के पद के मामले में चुनाव आयोग ने आम आदमी पार्टी के 20 विधायकों को अयोग्य घोषित कर दिया है जिसके बाद आम आदमी पार्टी ने हाईकोर्ट का रुख किया है।

आम आदमी पार्टी ने अपने विधायकों की सदस्यता बचाने के लिए चुनाव आयोग के फैसले के खिलाफ जाकर दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट का दरवाजा खटखटाया है। पीटीआई के हवाले से खबर आ रही है क‌ि इस मामले पर हाईकोर्ट आज ही सुनवाई करेगी।

दरअसल आम आदमी पार्टी सरकार ने साल 2015 में अपने 21 विधायकों को विधायक रहते हुए संसदीय सचिव का कार्यभार भी दे रखा था। इसी के खिलाफ प्रशांत पटेल नाम के वकील ने राष्ट्रपति के पास शिकायत दी और मांग की कि इन 21 विधायकों की सदस्यता रद्द की जाए।

इस मामले में लंबी कार्रवाई चली और आज चुनाव आयोग ने अपना फैसला ले लिया है और अंतिम कार्रवाई के लिए राष्ट्रपति को सिफारिश भेज दी है।

अरविंद केजरीवाल को अब तक का सबसे बड़ा झटका, आप के 20 विधायकों की सदस्यता रद्द

तीन साल पहले दिल्ली में ऐतिहासिक जीत दर्ज करने वाली आम आदमी पार्टी के 20 विधायकों को चुनाव आयोग ने अयोग्य करार दिया है।

19 जनवरी 2018

