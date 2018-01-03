Download App
कुमार व‌िश्वास का कटा पत्ता, AAP की ओर से राज्यसभा जाएंगे ये तीन लोग

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 03 Jan 2018 01:38 PM IST
aam admi party announces names of its rajya sabha nominees in pac meeting
राज्यसभा के लिए उम्मीदवारों का नाम तय करने को लेकर होने वाली आम आदमी पार्टी की पार्लियामेंट्री अफेयर्स कमिटी की बैठक खत्म हो चुकी है। यह बैठक मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल के आवास पर हो रही थी। बैठक के बाद साफ हो गया क‌ि पार्टी ने कुमार व‌िश्वास का पत्ता काट द‌िया  है। बैठक खत्म होने के बाद मनीष सिसोदिया ने पत्रकारों को बताया कि तीन नाम फाइनल कर लिए गए हैं। तीनों नाम हैं- संजय सिंह, अकाउंटेंट एनडी गुप्ता और कांग्रेस छोड़कर आए द‌िल्ली के बड़े ब‌िजनेसमैन सुशील गुप्ता।

बैठक के लिए पार्टी के उन दो बड़े उम्मीदवारों को नहीं बुलाया गया है जिनका नाम राज्यसभा में जाने को लेकर सबसे चर्चित रहा है। ये दो नेता हैं कुमार विश्वास और संजय सिंह।

बैठक खत्म होने के बाद मनीष स‌िसोद‌िया ने नामों का ऐलान करते हुए बताया क‌ि 18 बड़ी शख्सियतों से हमने बात की तब उन्होंने कहा कि हमने पूरी जिंदगी काम करके नाम कमाया है और अगर हमने आम आदमी पार्टी ज्वाइन की तो हमारे ऊपर आप की तरफ होने का ठप्पा लग जाएगा।

सिसोदिया ने ये भी बताया कि कुछ लोगों ने कहा कि अगर हम आप की तरफ से राज्यसभा गए तो हमारे सात पुश्तों को खंगाल कर गड़बड़ियां निकाली जाएंगी और हमारा ज‌ीना मुश्किल कर दिया जाएगा।

आप नेता आशुतोष बैठक के लिए सीएम आवास पर पहुंच थे। बता दें कि ना ही कुमार विश्वास को बैठक के लिए बुलाया गया है और ना ही उन्हें ये जानकारी दी गई है कि उनकी जगह कौन राज्यसभा में जाएगा।

मालूम हो क‌ि राज्यसभा के ल‌िए 4 जनवरी को नामांकन होने हैं और 16 जनवरी को चुनाव होगा। इस चुनाव के ल‌िए द‌िल्ली से सीटें हैं और इन्हीं पर आज आम आदमी पार्टी ने नामों का ऐलान क‌िया है।
व‌िश्वास के समर्थन में आए कई दिग्गज
