संसद में अगर कोई एक आदमी फ़र्ज़ी राष्ट्रवादियों को चुप करा सकता हैं तो वो @DrKumarVishwas है पर पता नहीं @AamAadmiParty में किसे उनके क़द से असुरक्षा है कि पार्टी और मौक़ा दोनों को ख़त्म करने पर तुले हैं?— Hardik Patel (@HardikPatel_) January 2, 2018
Why should AAP ignore @DrKumarVishwas for the RS nomination? He is one of its founding members and also the most articulate one. Will be disastrous if the two unknown names in circulation are approved instead.— S lrfan Habib (@irfhabib) January 2, 2018
भ्रष्टाचार विरोधी आंदोलन IAC के पहले दिन से @DrKumarVishwas जैसा मुखर वक़्ता, साहसी योद्धा और शानदार दोस्त @AamAadmiParty की ताक़त है. निजी नाराज़गी या कुंठा में उन्हें राज्यसभा न भेजना बेहद ग़लत होगा. अंहकार को आनेवाला कल नहीं दिख रहा क्या? @ArvindKejriwal @msisodia @AAPDelhi— Arvind Gaur (@ArvindGaur) January 2, 2018
राजद प्रमुख लालू प्रसाद यादव के बड़े बेटे और बिहार के पूर्व स्वास्थ्य मंत्री तेज प्रताप यादव को सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने अवमानना का नोटिस भेजा 10 दिनों के अंदर जवाब मांगा है।
3 जनवरी 2018
