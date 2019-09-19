शहर चुनें

दिल्लीः दुष्कर्म के आरोप में पुलिसकर्मी बर्खास्त, नाबालिग ने लगाया इल्जाम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 19 Sep 2019 11:50 PM IST
दिल्ली पुलिस के एक कर्मी को दुष्कर्म के आरोप में बर्खास्त कर दिया गया है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार न्यू उस्मानपुर पुलिस स्टेशन में तैनात जवान पर एक नाबालिग लड़की ने दुष्कर्म का आरोप लगाया था। पुलिस ने लड़की की शिकायत पर सिपाही को गिरफ्तार करके उसे बर्खास्त कर दिया है। 
delhi police constable dismissed allegation of sexual assault
