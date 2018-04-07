शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   A non-scheduled flight seeking permission to make an emergency landing at IGI Airport all update

IGI एयरपोर्ट पर इमरजेंसी लैंडिंग की अनुमति मांग रही प्लेन की हुई सुरक्षित लैंडिंग

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 07 Apr 2018 06:30 PM IST
आईजीआई एयरपोर्ट
आईजीआई एयरपोर्ट
इंदिरा गांधी एयरपोर्ट पर अधिकारी उस वक्त हरकत में आ गए जब एक गैर-सूचीबद्ध फ्लाइट ने इमरजेंसी लैंडिंग की इजाजत मांग ली। हालांकि अब उसकी लैंडिंग सुरक्षित तरीके से हो चुकी है और किसी तरह की दुर्घटना की कोई खबर नहीं है।



इसके बाद तत्काल सूचना पाकर फायर ब्रिगेड की आठ गाड़ियां एहतियात के तौर पर मौके पर बुला ली गई हैं। हालांकि ये कौन सी फ्लाइट है और कहां से आ रही थी व कहां को जा रही थी इसकी कोई सूचना अभी नहीं है।

बता दें कि आज इंदिरा गांधी इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट पर इमरजेंसी लैंडिंग के लिए फ्लाइट ने अनुमति मांगी है। हालांकि इस फ्लाइट की लैंडिंग यहां सूचीबद्ध नहीं थी। जैसे ही इस फ्लाइट ने परमिशन मांगी, एयरपोर्ट अथॉरिटी ने किसी भी अनहोनी से बचने के लिए फायर ब्रिगेड को सूचना दे दी। सूचना मिलते ही फायर ब्रिगेड की 8 गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंची हैं।

emergency landing igi airport

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Raid
Bollywood

टाइगर की दहाड़, रानी की हिचकी के बावजूद अजय देवगन ने बना लिया यह रिकॉर्ड

7 अप्रैल 2018

Salman khan lost 1 crore 30 lakh rupees in two nights
Bollywood

जेल में भाईजान को लगा था दो रातों में 1 करोड़ 30 लाख का झटका, बाहर निकलते ही ये होगा प्लान

7 अप्रैल 2018

Salman khan gets bail and alien copied his dance style on dame tu cosita
Bollywood

जमानत मिलते ही सलमान के फैन क्लब ने ठोंका दावा, एलियन ने किया 'भाईजान' का डांस स्टाइल कॉपी

7 अप्रैल 2018

salman khan
Bollywood

सलमान खान को जमानत मिलते ही यूजर्स के मिले-जुले रिएक्शन, बोले- 'आखिर आजाद हुआ टाइगर'

7 अप्रैल 2018

salman khan
Bollywood

सलमान खान के पक्ष में गईं ये 4 दमदार दलीलें, जिसके आधार पर आसानी से मिल गई जमानत

7 अप्रैल 2018

कपिल शर्मा
Television

मोदी को ट्वीट से लेकर अमिताभ तक को कराया इंतजार, ये हैं वो 5 मौके जब कपिल ने खड़े कर दिए विवाद

7 अप्रैल 2018

Radhika Madan
Bollywood

दीपिका पादुकोण नहीं टीवी की इस बहू के साथ विशाल भारद्वाज बनाएंगे अगली फिल्म

7 अप्रैल 2018

salman khna
Bollywood

क्या सच में सलमान खान को जेल में मिला था VIP ट्रीटमेंट, ये 5 खबरें तो यही बताती हैं

7 अप्रैल 2018

Salman Khan gets bail, before her sisters met him on friday in jailer room
Bollywood

सलमान को काला हिरण मामले में जमानत, कैद के दौरान जेल में इन नियमों की जमकर उड़ाई धज्जियां

7 अप्रैल 2018

jhanvi kapoor
Bollywood

'धड़क' की शूटिंग का पहला शेडयूल पूरा होते ही इस मिस्ट्री गर्ल के साथ स्पॉट हुईं जाह्नवी

7 अप्रैल 2018

Most Read

अमित शाह, मायावती
Lucknow

अमित शाह के बयान पर घमासान, माया बोलीं-गिर गया बीजेपी का शीर्ष नेतृत्व

बीजेपी अध्यक्ष अमित शाह के बयान पर राजनीतिक गलियारों में घमासान मच गया है। शनिवार को बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती ने एक बयान जारी कर विपक्षी पार्टियों की तुलना सांप, बिल्ली और कुत्तों से करने पर अमित शाह की कड़ी आलोचना की है।

7 अप्रैल 2018

demo pic
Varanasi

गैंगरेप के आरोपी मैनेजर ने किया सरेंडर, डॉक्टर भी हुआ गिरफ्तार

7 अप्रैल 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: कटनी में दर्दनाक सड़क हादसा, 10 की मौत और 4 घायल

7 अप्रैल 2018

bhind violence
National

मध्यप्रदेशः भारत बंद के दौरान हिंसा भड़काने के आरोप में BJP नेता गिरिराज जाटव गिरफ्तार 

7 अप्रैल 2018

फाइल फोटो
Bihar

बैंक फ्रॉड मामले में ईडी ने बिहार से जब्त किए 3.71 करोड़ रुपए

7 अप्रैल 2018

आंधी में भरभराकर गिरी दीवार, दो बहनें घायल
Ghaziabad

आंधी में भरभराकर गिरी दीवार, दो बहनें घायल

7 अप्रैल 2018

मनोहर पर्रिकर
Agra

पूर्व रक्षा मंत्री मनोहर पर्रिकर की सांसद निधि हुई वापस, इस काम के लिए जारी हुआ धन

7 अप्रैल 2018

जगतगुरु रामानंदाचार्य स्वामी रामभद्राचार्य जी महाराजRam Bhadracharya Ji Maharaj
Kanpur

आवारा सांड से टकराई स्वामी रामभद्राचार्य की कार, CM को फोन पर दी सूचना

7 अप्रैल 2018

AIIMS in Bilaspur Construction work started 20 crore for boundary wall
Shimla

एम्स के पहले चरण का का निर्माण शुरू, 20 करोड़ से बनेगी चारदीवारी

7 अप्रैल 2018

11 जींस रंगाई फैक्ट्री और दो अल्ट्रासाउंड सेंटर सील
Ghaziabad

11 जींस रंगाई फैक्ट्री और दो अल्ट्रासाउंड सेंटर सील

7 अप्रैल 2018

Related Videos

खाकी हुई शर्मसार, मॉल में बैठे तीन लड़के और दो लड़कियों से की बदसलूकी

दिल्ली पुलिस की कार्यशौली पर एक बार फिर सवाल उठ रहे हैं। दिल्ली वसंत स्क्वायर मॉल में बैठे पांच युवक-युवतियों का आरोप है कि दिल्ली पुलिस ने अचानक उनकी तलाशी ली और उनके साथ बदसलूकी भी की।

6 अप्रैल 2018

केजरीवाल 3:04

दिल्ली: कैग रिपोर्ट में राशन घोटाले का खुलासा, मुख्यमंत्री केजरीवाल बोले होगी सख्त कार्रवाई

4 अप्रैल 2018

DOG ATTACK 1:29

दिल्ली के इस इलाके में जा रहे हैं तो संभल कर रहें ‘खूंखार कुत्ते’ से

2 अप्रैल 2018

शारदा 3:22

VIDEO: इस यूनिवर्सिटी पर लग रहे हैं नस्लभेद के आरोप, विदेशी छात्र के साथ ऐसे की बदसलूकी!

31 मार्च 2018

शिखर धवन 0:46

महीनों बाद बेटे से मिलने पहुंचे शिखर धवन, मिलकर हुए इतने खुश

28 मार्च 2018

Recommended

केशव प्रसाद मौर्या
Lucknow

डिप्टी सीएम केशव मौर्य के हेलीकॉप्टर की इमरजेंसी लैंडिंग

30 मार्च 2018

इंडिगो एयरलाइन
India News

हवा में इंडिगो का इंजन फेल, करवानी पड़ी आपात लैंडिंग

13 मार्च 2018

spice jet
Jaipur

उड़ते विमान में हार्ट अटैक, इमरजेंसी लैंडिंग के बाद यात्री की मौत

18 जनवरी 2018

trainer aircraft made an emergency landing in Dhule
India News

महाराष्ट्र: ट्रेनर विमान की इमरजेंसी लैंडिंग, 2 लोग जख्मी

1 दिसंबर 2017

air france plane Engine broken, emergency landing in canada
Europe

एयर फ्रांस के प्लेन का इंजन हुआ खराब, कनाडा में हुई इमरजेंसी लैंडिंग

2 अक्टूबर 2017

air india
Varanasi

एयर इंडिया के विमान की बाबतपुर एयरपोर्ट पर इमरजेंसी लैंडिग

16 सितंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
ADD करें अमर उजाला वैब ऐप और पायें एक Android Phone जीतने का मौका!
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.