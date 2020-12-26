शहर चुनें
Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   A criminal who entered India illegally after being sentenced to death in Bangladesh arrested 

दिल्ली पुलिस ने बांग्लादेशी अपराधी को किया गिरफ्तार, 2010 में भागकर आया था भारत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 26 Dec 2020 04:45 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : पीटीआई

ख़बर सुनें
बांग्लादेश से भागकर दिल्ली आए एक खूंखार अपराधी को दिल्ली पुलिस की अपराध शाखा ने शनिवार को गिरफ्तार किया है। पुलिस ने बताया कि उक्त अपराधी को बांग्लादेश में फांसी की सजा सुनाई गई थी, जिसके बाद वह गैरकानूनी तरीके से भागकर भारत आ गया था। 
आज उसे दिल्ली के खानपुर इलाके से अपराध शाखा की एसटीएफ टीम ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया। उसके पास से एक लोडेड पिस्तौल भी बरामद की गई। बताया गया कि वह साल 2010 से भारत में रह रहा था।

