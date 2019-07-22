शहर चुनें

दिल्लीः लड़ाई-झगड़े में चाकूबाजी, एक की मौत, दूसरा घायल

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 22 Jul 2019 05:38 AM IST
दिल्ली के नबी करीम इलाके में हुई चाकूबाजी में एक लड़के मौत हो गई और दूसरा घायल हो गया। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार घटना सीसीटीवी में कैद हो गई है। 
जानकारी के अनुसार चाकूबाजी से पहले लड़कों के बीच झगड़ा हुआ था। आरोपी शाहनवाज ने यासीन को चाकू मार दिया जिससे उसकी मौत हो गई। दूसरा लड़का घायल हो गया। आरोपी को पकड़ लिया गया है। मामले की जांच की जा रही है। 

stabbed to death nabi karim accused detained
