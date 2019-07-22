दिल्लीः लड़ाई-झगड़े में चाकूबाजी, एक की मौत, दूसरा घायल

Delhi: A boy Yaseen was stabbed to death while another boy has been severely injured after a scuffle broke out between them and the accused, Shahnawaz in Nabi Kareem area, yesterday. The incident was caught on camera and the accused has been detained. Investigation underway.— ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2019
22 जुलाई 2019